Royal Health Launches Artificial Intelligence Unit Aimed at Operational Decisions

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Health Inc., a leading provider of healthcare software and services, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new subsidiary, RoyalAi Inc. This innovative unit specializes in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational decision-making processes within the radiology and adjacent markets.

RoyalAi has developed a comprehensive suite of operational intelligence software specifically designed to cater to the complex needs of radiology clinics worldwide. Integrating cutting-edge AI technologies empowers radiologists and healthcare professionals to optimize operational efficiencies, streamline workflows, and improve patient care. RoyalAi's operational intelligence software seamlessly integrate into existing radiology workflows, enabling clinics to adopt AI-driven solutions without disruption. In addition to providing advanced operational intelligence, RoyalAi is committed to ongoing research and development in the field of AI-driven healthcare solutions.

RoyalAi has developed a comprehensive suite of operational intelligence software subscriptions specifically designed to cater to the complex needs of radiology clinics worldwide. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies, the company empowers radiologists and healthcare professionals to optimize operational efficiencies, streamline workflows, and improve patient care.

"Royal has always been committed to driving innovation in healthcare, first with its flagship patient and provider engagement platforms and followed by its state-of-the-art EMR, Radiology Information System and Revenue Cycle Management software and services" said Peter Nassif, CEO of Royal Health Inc. "The launch of RoyalAi represents our dedication to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize operational decision-making for our valued partners. By natively incorporating AI into our suite of offerings, we continue our aim to empower radiology clinics to deliver the most accurate standard of care straight through."

RoyalAi's operational intelligence software subscriptions are designed to seamlessly integrate into existing radiology workflows, enabling clinics to adopt AI-driven solutions without disruption. In addition to providing advanced operational intelligence, RoyalAi is committed to ongoing research and development in the field of AI-driven healthcare solutions.

--This release was partially generated leveraging OpenAi's ChatGPT.

About Royal Solutions Group, New York, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading cloud-based provider of software and services in healthcare. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc., its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., its artificial intelligence firm, RoyalAi, Inc., and its services firm, Royal Concierge, Inc., the solutions focus on patient, provider, operational, and financial workflows that optimize engagement in all areas of patient care. Royal utilizes straight-through processing (STP) to automate information movement through electronic transactions resulting in significantly fewer low-value activities. Royal Enterprise Care applies STP to all aspects of the imaging workflow to significantly improve order conversion rates, patient and provider satisfaction scores, time of service collections, improved clinical outcomes and all other aspects of the imaging life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

Contact:

Royal Sales Engagement

[email protected]

646.405.4878 option 1

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group