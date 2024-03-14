Royal Jordanian Airlines to Elevate Passenger Experience with Viasat's State-of-the-Art In-flight Wi-Fi Across Multiple Fleets

Fast, Streaming Connectivity Will Be A Key Component of Royal Jordanian Airlines' Customer Experience

AMMAN, Jordan and CARLSBAD, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that the airline will officially make high-speed Wi-Fi a priority to enhance its future passenger experience by selecting Viasat's in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution across multiple fleets. In line with the airline's strategic plan to increase and modernize its fleet, Royal Jordanian Airlines will equip more than 40 total aircraft with Viasat connectivity systems, including plans to factory-install the system on its new Embraer E2, Airbus A320, Airbus 321 and Boeing 787-9 fleets. The airline also plans to retrofit its Boeing 787-8 widebody aircraft with the advanced Wi-Fi solution.

The connectivity service will be configured to provide passengers with a high-quality online experience, including fast internet speeds, streaming entertainment possibilities, real-time communication capabilities, and productivity options designed to keep passengers and crew connected throughout the flight. Viasat's advanced, in-flight Wi-Fi will be available on various flight routes in the Middle East region and beyond, with the Embraer E2 fleet handling short-haul flights, the Airbus A320 family aircraft serving medium-haul routes, and the Boeing 787s continuing to fly Royal Jordanian Airlines' long-haul routes.

Commenting on the new IFC relationship, Samer Majali, Vice Chairman / Board Designee CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines, said, "We are committed to providing our passengers with a superior in-flight experience. By introducing high-speed streaming Wi-Fi on our new fleets, and even installing it on some aircraft of our existing fleet, we are enabling state-of-the-art connectivity while in-flight, and providing passengers with an enhanced and curated entertainment experience. We are looking forward to introducing the first Wi-Fi on board our E2 Embraer Jets arriving by the end of this month."

Don Buchman, VP and GM of Commercial Aviation at Viasat, said, "As Royal Jordanian Airlines looks to enhance its passenger experience for the future, we are proud to be part of enabling a next-level experience through fast and resilient connectivity wherever Royal Jordanian Airlines flies. We have worked closely with the team at Royal Jordanian Airlines to develop a solution that will match its goals and provide an advanced experience for passengers. We look forward to a successful relationship for many years to come."

Adoption of Viasat's IFC solution is rising globally, in large part thanks to the company's focus on serving the aviation market by combining throughput capacity with the ability to flex that capacity to meet demand where it is highest and most concentrated. By doing so, Viasat and Royal Jordanian Airlines will be able to provide a consistently high quality, high-speed, and content-rich in-flight Wi-Fi experience, even during times of peak demand.

With anticipated flight routes across the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa, Royal Jordanian Airlines is expected to leverage Viasat's high-speed, high-capacity Ka-band satellite network, including, once launched and in service, the ViaSat-3 constellation.

About Royal Jordanian Airlines

As the Levant region's leading carrier, Royal Jordanian Airlines aspires to be the airline of choice for connecting Jordan and the Levant with the world. RJ was established in 1963 as the official national airline carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and for the last 60 years, has been an ambassador of goodwill and friendship for the Kingdom, facilitating tourism and trade and providing people across the globe with an introduction to Jordan's renowned hospitality and warmth.

From its hub at Queen Alia International Airport, RJ operates a modern fleet of aircraft that flies to destinations worldwide, via an ever-expanding route network that connects Amman to Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia. As a member of the oneworld alliance, RJ and its 13 international airline partners provide a combined travel network that reaches more than 1,000 airports in 170 countries.

RJ customers can book their flights and manage their trips via RJ sales offices around the world, as well as through the airline's global network of official RJ travel agents. RJ's call center is available to support passengers 24/7, at +962 6 510 0000. Customers can also find information and support around the clock via the RJ website, www.rj.com, and through the airline's dedicated mobile application.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Royal Jordanian Airlines' relationship; the introduction of Viasat's IFC services on Royal Jordanian Airlines' new and existing aircraft; the enhanced internet experience passengers and crew can expect; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat IFC solution; the number of aircraft, location of service, and the timing to connect the new and existing Royal Jordanian Airlines Embraer E2s, Airbus A320 series, Airbus A321 aircraft and Boeing 787-900 and 787-800 fleets; the ability to direct capacity to demand; the forward compatibility of Viasat's IFC system; the satellites used to provide the service, and the expected global capacity gains that will be provided by future Viasat satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

