Royal Lahaina Resort Selects Carbon Lighthouse To Reach Key Sustainability Goals

HONOLULU, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Lighthouse , a clean energy services company, announced a partnership with Royal Lahaina Resort guaranteed to save more than $1 million in energy costs over the 10-year life of the agreement. Leveraging its patented CLUES® software platform, Carbon Lighthouse analyzed the resort's specific energy use to uncover the property's Efficiency Reserves, the wasted energy hidden and scattered across the resort's systems. Carbon Lighthouse is able to guarantee the real dollar value of these energy savings, with zero upfront cost, by staying engaged with the property and its on-site teams. This results in sustained building financial value, increased employee and guest comfort and reduced carbon emissions.

"The energy efficiency initiative with Carbon Lighthouse directly supports our sustainability efforts to reduce carbon emissions at the Royal Lahaina Resort while achieving substantial savings in energy costs," said Tom Bell, president of Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts. "By partnering with Carbon Lighthouse, we're excited about the immediate and long-term results in energy savings and a reduction in our carbon footprint."

"Carbon Lighthouse is committed to turning energy waste into guaranteed financial and environmental value for our clients in Hawai'i," said Brenden Millstein, CEO and Co-founder of Carbon Lighthouse. "Leaders like Royal Lahaina Resort are demonstrating that sustainability investments can not only have a positive impact on the environment but can be profitable as well."

Through Efficiency Production – Carbon Lighthouse's unique, data-driven methodology, the company deployed dozens of sensors throughout the Royal Lahaina Resort to collect thousands of original data points. Carbon Lighthouse engineers then layered in utility, weather and other available data to create a highly accurate assessment of the resort's energy use and model energy scenarios to inform a guaranteed calculation of energy savings and financial results. This broad and in-depth set of data enabled Carbon Lighthouse to identify opportunities for Royal Lahaina Resort to realize significant energy savings while making a positive impact on the environment. For example, implementing LED lighting at the resort is equivalent to reducing over 1,700 barrels of oil from being imported into Hawai'i.

The Royal Lahaina Resort joins a growing number of organizations, including A&B Properties, Parallel Capital Partners, which took over management of The Shidler Group buildings, Hawaiian Airlines, Aloha United Way, Elemental Excelerator and Ulupono Initiative who have been working with Carbon Lighthouse since 2016 to build a more sustainable and resilient Hawai'i through profit-driven carbon elimination.

ABOUT ROYAL LAHAINA RESORT

Set amidst 27 acres of tropical gardens, the 511-room Royal Lahaina Resort is nestled alongside a secluded half-mile stretch of Kaanapali Beach. The resort's original beachside cottages are reminiscent of Hawai'i's plantation era, while the 12-story Lahaina Kai Tower features contemporary Island-inspired guestrooms and amenities. In addition to the 10-court tennis ranch, the resort is adjacent to two championship golf courses. Its natural beauty, traditional Hawaiian ambiance and dedication to five-star service provides guests with the timeless and subtle elegance of cultural celebrations, relaxation and tranquility. For more information on the Royal Lahaina Resort, visit www.royallahaina.com .

ABOUT CARBON LIGHTHOUSE

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by making it easy and profitable for building owners to eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. The company's unique approach to Efficiency Production goes deep into buildings to uncover and constantly correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that continues over time. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and industrial customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. Carbon Lighthouse is an Elemental Excelerator 2016 Cohort Company, and has received multiple investments from Ulupono Initiative. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com .

SOURCE Carbon Lighthouse

Related Links

https://www.carbonlighthouse.com/

