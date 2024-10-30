New Advertising Campaign Honors the Diversity of the Indian Heritage Diaspora

CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati and Sona Masoori Rice in America, proudly launches a new advertising campaign, "The Many Flavors of You," that celebrates the richness in cultural diversity of its customers. The campaign celebrates the joy of embracing multiple cultures and traditions and encourages individuals to celebrate their unique blend of identities through authentic flavors.

Royal Lights Up Diwali with "Many Flavors of You" with a New Advertising Campaign that Honors the Diversity of the Indian Heritage Diaspora

The campaign showcases a typical South Asian-American couple who seamlessly blend Indian traditions with American culture. From enjoying backyard barbecues with their neighbours to celebrating Diwali with friends & family, they embody the diversity and multiple identities of the modern diaspora. It showcases the journey through the eyes of the family heirloom, the rice bowl. With Royal rice being a constant companion at the table, the campaign highlights the role of food in bringing cultures together and creating shared experiences. Royal aims to inspire viewers to embrace their own diverse heritage by celebrating the unique blend of flavors and identities that define the modern Indian identity in America.

"The Many Flavors of You,' celebrates the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that define modern Indian identity," said Andrew Cops, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LT Foods Americas. "We believe that food connects us all to heritage and culture and is a means to express ourselves. With Royal, we aim to inspire people to embrace their unique blend of flavors and celebrate their individuality."

The campaign will run across various digital and traditional media platforms leveraging a mix of channels, including linear television on popular South Asian channels as well as digital platforms including YouTube and social media. Additionally, this campaign launches alongside a recent brand refresh for Royal. Royal continues to lead and revolutionize the Basmati Rice category with several noteworthy market innovations including its expanded Ready-to-Heat line with innovative flavors and new delicious and aromatic Biryani Kits. The brand has unveiled a fresh packaging design that features a unique and modern logo design of the royal queen, encapsulating the essence of the brand's evolution and commitment to delivering an authentic culinary experience.

Royal's Basmati Rice is available for purchase on Amazon and through national retailers including Walmart, Costco and Kroger. For more information about Royal, please visit authenticroyal.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Creative Credits

McCann India

LT Foods Americas

Andrew Cop: SVP Sales, Marketing & Strategy

Mayuri Mukherjee : VP, Marketing

: VP, Marketing Royal® Marketing team

About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

ABOUT LT FOODS

LT Foods is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a key player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company has been delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, U.S., Europe, Middle East, Far East and the Rest of the World. Our range of portfolio includes 'Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, 'Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic staples through the brand 'Ecolife' in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.in/.

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

678-687-4937

[email protected]

SOURCE Royal