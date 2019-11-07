Royal Lion is Introducing its new OTC Platform for Secure Digital Token Trade Bit-Swap

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Depending on who is speaking, Blockchain is either the most important technological innovation since the internet or a solution for multiple problems. This decentralized system of time stamped immutable records have completely changed and brought a new definition to world of Internet. With the rise of Digital Assets, Rise of various crypto exchange platforms also increased which paved new OTC (Over the Counter) Platforms for digital/fiat currency exchanges.

But, still both individuals and institutional users have to go through a series of steps to use these OTC platforms which can be cumbersome and time consuming. Some stumbling blocks include: The cost of processing fees, time taken for physical funds to reach banks, unstable liquidity and lack of regulatory approval.

To bring more ease & security, Royal Lion Middle East DMCC has launched its new OTC platform BIT-SWAP on 09/Nov/2019.

Who are we?

Royal Lion is a Dubai based corporation with the DMCC Propriety License for trading Crypto Commodities. This guarantees the investors a safe re-assurance for the OTC transactions to be conducted in fully compliant with a legitimate regulatory.

The Lion Group also holds the MSO (Money Service Operators) license by Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong, which further regulates and allows money exchange and money transfers.

In addition to the licenses, Royal Lion is backed by Bin Zayed International L.L.C as the major shareholder. Bin Zayed Group is a leading conglomerate in Dubai with diverse business interests in the local and international markets. His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, Chairman and Founder of the Bin Zayed Group, has joined as new the advisor for the OTC platform Bit-Swap.

With LJZ Capital as the Liquidity Provider for Bit- Swap, the team has more expertise on hand. LJZ Capital provides a wide array of digital asset services with primary focus in the secondary cryptocurrency market. They specialize in stable quantitative trading strategies, fund management, market-making and liquidity services through strategic partnerships with major global exchanges.

What is Bit-Swap OTC platform?

We offer to provide simple, fast, more personalized services to institutions and individuals looking for discreet, secure and safe exchanges of their assets. In this ultra-competitive, volatile market, Bit-Swap guarantees to provide a compliant and stable environment for its customers.

Features:

A simple, easy, efficient trading platform for multiple digital/fiat currencie s

No Extra Service Charges, No Transaction Fee s - The Final Quotation price is the only price to be paid by custome rs

- The Final Quotation price is the only price to be paid by custome In adherence to the rules and regulations of DMCC 's compliance requirements

Full Bi-Lingual Customer Support for all the user queries around the globe

A fully SSL encrypted transmission of data to provide and ensure data security over the network

Currencies Supported:

Fiat currencies:

US Dollars (USD)

HKD(Hong Kong Dollar)

JPY (Japanese Yen)

GBP (Great Britain Pound)

Euro and many more ,

Digital assets:

Bitcoin (XBT)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

