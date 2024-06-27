Royal Neighbors of America® reports a record $31.2 million in social good impact for communities

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Neighbors of America, a nonprofit life insurance organization has reported a record $31.2 million in Social Good impact. This achievement exemplifies Royal Neighbors' commitment to providing Insurance with a Difference℠ as they continue to prioritize their mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving Communities℠.

The organization assesses its social impact each year by measuring four key areas: how much money it invests in charitable causes annually, the value of volunteer work hours, the long-term effects of volunteering, and the total savings from its Member Savings program.

In 2023, Royal Neighbors' 265,000+ members delivered 430,903 volunteer hours to communities across the nation. Royal Neighbors also awarded $100,000 in Nation of Neighbors℠ women's empowerment grants, $175,000 in scholarships, and donated $1,724,481 to charitable causes. Members also saved $1.1 million through prescription savings opportunities and preventative health screenings.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of our members," said Amy Jones, Royal Neighbors Senior Director of Social Impact. "From making wheelchair ponchos to delivering lasagna to a neighbor, to mentoring youth, our members are serving their communities in a variety of ways. They are leaders in their community."

"This milestone underscores our unwavering dedication to our promise that we are Insurance with a Difference," said CEO and President Zarifa Reynolds. "As we celebrate this milestone, we also look ahead with a renewed commitment to expand our capacity for greater impact. Together, we will continue to innovate, collaborate, and serve, ensuring an even brighter future for the communities we proudly support."

"Thank you to each and every one of our members who has contributed to this remarkable milestone," added Ms. Jones. "The way our members embrace our shared mission is what inspires us to do even more."

You can read inspiring stories about how Royal Neighbors members and chapters are serving their communities at www.theroyalneighbor.org.

About Royal Neighbors of America

In 1895, nine founding women created a membership community. They were one of the first to make life insurance accessible to women. Nearly 130 years later, Royal Neighbors remains committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving Communities℠. The organization's 265,000+ members, chapters, employees, and appointed agents across the country drive the mission through localized volunteerism and Philanthropy Programs making social impact the cornerstone of their work.

Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a Difference℠ through their tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to make an impact in their communities, and access to a variety of Member Programs including savings on prescriptions, health screenings, grief support, and more.

Media Contact:

Marie Young, Manager, Marketing & Communications

[email protected] | (309) 732-8280

SOURCE Royal Neighbors of America