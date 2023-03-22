Royal Oak announces spring 2023 season of British culturally-themed events in the U.S. and online

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Oak is delighted to offer a variety of spring lectures and programs, both online via Zoom, and in-person in several cities! We will examine Tudors practicing courtly love in an illustrated lecture by historian Sarah Gristwood and tour the whimsical and theatrical Dennis Servers' House, London, with author Jeremy Musson.

Explore private and public stately homes in Norfolk, England with architectural historian Oliver Gerrish and learn about Beatrix Potter's beloved Hill Top with National Trust Curator Alice Sage. Weston Park Curator Gareth Williams will speak about the outstanding 17th-century art collection of the Earls of Bradford, while Rufus Bird, former Surveyor of The Queen's Works of Art, will describe the transformation of St. James Palace from a leper hospital to home of Britain's monarchs.

Best-selling biographer Sally Bedell Smith will celebrate her book launch with Royal Oak and talk about a relationship that saved the monarchy—the marriage of George VI and Elizabeth. She will show never-before-seen photos and material from HM Queen Elizabeth's private archives at Windsor Castle. Our tours include a virtual walking tour exploring London's gentleman's clubs, a virtual walk- through Northumbria and Newcastle-upon-Tyne, an in-person exploration of Greenwich Village churches, and an in-person tour of a fascinating fashion exhibit at F.I.T., NYC.

As the American partner of the National Trust of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the Royal Oak community supports the Trust's efforts to preserve and protect historic places and spaces across Britain forever for everyone.

For ticket prices and more upcoming events visit https://www.royal-oak.org/events/

SOURCE The Royal Oak Foundation