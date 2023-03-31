Royal Oak Is Raising $1 Million to Support Britain's National Trust in Restoring the Grandeur and Elegance of the Bath Assembly Rooms

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath, one of the most beautiful cities in England, has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987—the only entire city in Britain to hold such a title. More recently, in 2021, it joined 10 other major European spa towns named, "The Great Spas of Europe"—towns that bear witness to the international spa culture that developed in the early 18th century. Today, many of these places still retain unique spa buildings as well as related facilities gardens, theatres, hotels and assembly rooms. A destination since Roman times, the city's neoclassical Palladian crescents, terraces and squares spread out majestically over the green surrounding hills. Set in this verdant valley, the city is an exemplar of a pleasing integration of architecture, urban design and landscape setting.

During the Georgian era, Bath's famous and prestigious Assembly Rooms were at the heart of fashionable society. They were built for the delight of the polite society that developed during the 18th century, when the ceremonials of rank were broken down, the nobility mixed with the gentry and people passed their time together in agreeable conversation against a backdrop of strolling, dancing, playing cards and taking tea. It was a place where marriages were made, fortunes won and lost, society's stories were shared, and politics debated. Jane Austen, Dickens, Gainsborough, Haydn, Strauss, Sheridan, Linley, Herschel, Liszt, and Wilberforce are just a few of the notable individuals who frequented the Rooms.

The devastating loss of Bath Assembly Room's original 18th-century interiors during the World Wars and the subsequent restoration, often in simplified or more frugal methods, has led to the building as it is today. The Grade I-listed Assembly Rooms have been owned by Britain's National Trust since 1931 and managed by the local authority since 1937. The council's lease ends in 2023, creating the perfect moment for the National Trust to create a new future for this special place and restore the historical integrity of the Assembly Rooms.

As the American partner of the National Trust of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the Royal Oak community supports the Trust's efforts to preserve and protect historic places across Britain like the Bath Assembly Rooms forever for everyone.

