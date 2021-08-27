Royal Oak Nursing Center Donates $15,600 to Nursing Students

DADE CITY, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Oak Nursing Center, one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, proudly presented a check for $15,600 to the Practical Nursing (PN) program at Pasco Hernando State College last Friday.

Royal Oak Nursing Center Check Presentation

"The scholarships are intended to not only lessen the financial burden for twelve nursing students this year, but also will also provide mentoring, training, and internships at our facility. With 94% of all nursing homes nationwide facing tragic staffing shortages, the need for nursing care in the senior sector has never been greater. We're proud to have developed this great relationship," stated Jake Mitchell, Administrator at Royal Oak Nursing Center.

NursingProcess.org ranks PHSC's LPN program first of more than 160 LPN programs approved by the Florida Board of Nursing.

About Royal Oak Nursing Center

Royal Oak Skilled Nursing Facility has been providing extraordinary services to families in the Dade City community for over 35 years. Royal Oak is dedicated to providing premium skilled nursing services, superior therapy services and unsurpassed personal care services.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

[email protected]

727-316-5578



SOURCE Royal Oak Nursing Center