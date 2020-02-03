Royal Reesink selects RB Asset Solutions to facilitate its international used equipment sales

With the help of Mascus and Ritchie Bros., Royal Reesink has begun development of a new suite of remarketing tools, incl. an inventory management system, inspection tool, and web shops

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Royal Reesink, a leading Dutch international distributor of machinery and components for agriculture, landscape maintenance, logistic warehousing, and the construction equipment industry, has selected Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and its suite of remarketing tools to improve the efficiency of its used equipment sales operations. Royal Reesink is mainly active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Denmark, South Africa, and Turkey.

"Choosing RB Asset Solutions to automatize our used sales operations falls very much in line with our international growth ambitions and new opportunities for innovation," said Gerrit van der Scheer, CEO of Royal Reesink. "In addition, we are excited to start our partnership with a well-established organization that has many years of experience in similar market industries—covering directly all our equipment divisions and brands in a professional and user-friendly way. We dare say, this was a perfect match."

RB Asset Solutions, which was built on technology established by Ritchie Bros.' subsidiary Mascus, brings together a customizable suite of tools and services to help companies better manage, analyze, and sell their assets. This includes an inventory management system, allowing dealers to easily list equipment for sale on their own centralised used equipment web shop, as well as local ones; an inspection app; and multilingual marketing tools.

"With RB Asset Solutions, we will streamline Royal Reesink's used equipment operations and offer local dealer support," said Tim Scholte, CEO of Mascus. "Our mobile-friendly inventory management system will provide the leverage Royal Reesink requires in the field in order to further tap into demand for used equipment in the countries where they operate."

The new Royal Reesink online used platform launched at the beginning of 2020, branded under the name Reesink Used Equipment. The directly related local used web shops of each entity will be rolled out successively in the first half year of 2020. For more information about RB Asset Solutions, visit rbassetsolutions.com.

