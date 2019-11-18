Royal Resorts, a new Salesforce partner, poised to present a digital transformation success story at Dreamforce

CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancún pioneer tourism company Royal Resorts® and Salesforce® partner is participating in Dreamforce 2019, the global technology event in San Francisco.

Royal Resorts "is honored to be among a select few companies in Latin America invited by Salesforce to participate as speakers in this year's Dreamforce event," noted Corporate Special Projects Manager Federico Beyer. Other participants and speakers in this year's edition include 44th President of the United States Barack Obama, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri among other global leaders.

Royal Resorts is presenting the success and progress delivered during the first phase of its digital transformation since launching Salesforce technology at its Cancun and Riviera Maya Resorts just this past summer.

Beyer and CRM Operation and Analysis Manager Daniel Anguiano are spearheading Salesforce implementation at Royal Resorts. Beyer says, "Building on a tradition of excellence in customer service and a philosophy of always going one step further for our guests, we are using Salesforce technology and working with Xertica, our implementation partner, to enhance the customer experience even further and offer better and more personalized services. We understand today's and tomorrow's guests appreciate the ease of new technology. We are committed to continue to lead in this guest-facing innovation."

After having gone live this summer, Royal Resorts is using Salesforce' Lightning CRM, Marketing Cloud, Audience Studio and Social Studio. For example, Concierge Email Journeys with multiple contact points have been implemented to have a conversation about customers' vacation preferences before they arrive at their resort. The information yielded is used to tailor the guest vacation experience by offering tours and activities to suit their interests.

Salesforce technology is also enabling Royal Resorts to automate and make more efficient sales and marketing processes and data handling.

Royal Resorts has long used guest feedback to improve customer service and team training. However, Salesforce adoption has given the company greater scope to monitor guest comments and the conversation about Royal Resorts across a range of online platforms and social media.

As part of its overall digital strategy, Royal Resorts has trained an in-house team to use Social Studio to publish photos, videos and updates from the resorts on social media. Finally, using Salesforce technology has opened a world of possibilities for the Royal Resorts as it seeks to connect with potential guests and spread its vacation message to the international market and to every generation of technology users.

About Royal Resorts

Founded in 1975, Royal Resorts is a pioneer in the Mexican tourism industry with beachfront resorts in Cancún (The Royal Cancun®, The Royal Islander® and The Royal Sands®) and Playa del Carmen (The Royal Haciendas®). Grand Residences Riviera Cancun®, its Puerto Morelos resort is affiliated with The Leading Hotels of the World®. Their newest resort and contemporary expression of their essence Royal Uno opens in Cancun December 2020.

For media enquiries contact media@royalresorts.com or visit www.royalresorts.com.

Media contact:

Cheryl Andrews

Executive Vice President

Zapwater Communications

Tel: 305.444.4033 / cheryl@zapwater.com

SOURCE Royal Resorts

Related Links

http://www.royalresorts.com

