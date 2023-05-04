Royal Restrooms Continues Nationwide Expansion with Launch of New Products

"There are very few companies that attempt to change the recognized norm within their given industry. We did that in the portable restroom business 20 years ago with our full functioning restroom stalls and we are doing that once again," says co-founder David Sauers. "Our Vintage Series Restroom does just that. It becomes part of the event, accentuating the elegance of a wedding or formal event, rather than having to be banished to a faraway corner. It mirrors what you would expect at any special occasion, perfectly blending into the landscape. No other restroom provider can compete with this."

"As with any great innovation, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We have a couple years before our competition begins to copy us on the design side. Because Royal Restrooms is committed to always be innovating, we are experimenting with expanding our rental fleet to other event trailers such as beverage (bar), office, refrigeration and digital LED screen trailers," Sauers explains. "Our new owners see this difference. They want to set themselves apart from the competition by offering something that enhances the event and more suited for the client's needs which is beyond just a bathroom. We offer value that no other company can offer."

