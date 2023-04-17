Royal Restrooms Opens New Location in Mobile, Alabama

My friend was discussing his daughter's wedding and the stress that comes along with just trying to find a bathroom. "No brainer," states O'Dell, "Just get a Royal Restrooms." He proceeds to tell me there is absolutely nothing local here in Mobile. "I called my wife, Mandy and told her I have found my way to Mobile. I am going to open a Royal Restrooms."

"This could not have happened at a better time for me." stated O'Dell. "I have been a fan of Royal Restrooms for years but this Vintage Series Restroom they have is just a game changer when it comes to portable bathrooms. There is nothing else on the market like it. You always know when a Royal Restroom is present its going to be a good time."

"Bryan O'Dell is the perfect fit to the Royal Restrooms brand. His excitement and enthusiasm heading into our 20th year of business is what continues to make things fresh and fun. Mobile, Alabama will be one of our test markets with our Beverage Trailer and Led TV Screen Trailers to expand our rental fleet options. It is a super exciting time to be Royal right now." says David Sauers, Co-Founder.

For Restroom Rental Reservations please call 251.298.7436

To learn more about Royal Restrooms newest office, visit AlabamaPortableRestrooms.com or RoyalRestooms.com

About Royal Restrooms Nationwide:

Today, there are 48 offices located in 15 states. Royal Restrooms has been the premier rental provider of mobile restroom trailer and shower trailers since 2004. Each office is independently owned and operated. Royal Restrooms owners offer a unique and knowledgeable perspective in the events industry, and they are committed to delivering on the "Regal Portable Restroom Experience" with every client interaction.

Visit Royalrestrooms.com or email [email protected].

