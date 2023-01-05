Royal Restrooms to Expand to Austin and San Antonio, Texas

National Franchise Brand Kicks Off 2023 with Expanding Footprint in Texas

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big moves are happening in the portable restroom industry this month -- with Royal Restrooms' expansion into both Austin and San Antonio, Texas. As of January 2023, Royal Restrooms will now have office locations in Houston, Tyler, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio, thus completing the Texas Triangle.

Founded in 2004 and operating in Texas since 2006, Royal Restrooms has 49 offices in 15 states. Each office is independently owned and operated, with franchisees proudly living and serving their communities.

Royal Restrooms Royal Restrooms

"We have been doing business in the sister cities for years, so opening an office locally is long overdue," states Kevin Huckabee, who has 30 plus years in the events rental industry and has been a Royal Restroom franchisee for nearly a decade. "We have a professional reputation to uphold -- and with the increased demand, it meant planting roots to better serve our clients."

"Kevin's timing could not be more perfect," says company co-founder David Sauers. "This year, we launch our Vintage Series Restroom Trailer which will be debuting locally at the Austin Wedding Show and then again at the Houston Wedding Show ." Austin, Texas, known as the Violet Crown, makes for a fitting debut for Royal Restrooms' Vintage Series, as the corporate logo is purple, and the company fully embraces all things royalty.

Royal Restrooms will be exhibiting at the Bridal Extravaganza on January 8, 2023 in Austin and January 21-22, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

For any media inquiries or interviews, please contact Lamont Johnson at [email protected] or 305.219.2242.

About Royal Restrooms Nationwide: Royal Restrooms Nationwide is a mobile luxury restroom and shower company headquartered in Savannah, Georgia. Founded in 2004, Royal Restrooms has 49 locations, able to service the United States and many locations in Canada and Mexico. Providing service to weddings, festivals, and events as well as business remodels, corporate and industrial needs, Royal Restrooms was recently named "Best Luxury Restroom Supplier 2022" by LuxLife. For more information, please contact Kelli Sauers-Henderson at 800.969.7434. For media information, contact 912.200.3126.

SOURCE Royal Restrooms