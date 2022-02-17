Royal Restrooms West Coast Offices Ramp Up for Wedding Season

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to projections from the wedding-planning website the Knot, an estimated 2.6 million weddings will take place in the U.S. in 2022, a record high. With large scale weddings and grand events on the record-breaking upswing, Royal Restrooms is once again focused on the cornerstone of the brand, WEDDINGS. After almost 20 years in the portable restrooms industry, Royal Restrooms bathrooms are still synonymous with weddings and the leader in comfort and style. Once again, they have achieved The Knot and Wedding Wire Couples Choice Award and Most Luxury Portable Restroom by Lux Life.

The west coast wedding season is already off to strong start. Even with the largest wedding restroom fleet* the network of franchised offices are having to keep up with this mounting demand by purchasing more trailers to service the growing need. Always striving to provide the "regal portable restroom experience" to their customers, the west coast fleet is expanding.

"Our office purchased more than a dozen new trailers for our upcoming season because we already had dates filled to capacity," says David Ray of the Seattle, Washington office. "I have wedding planners that count on me year in and year out to provide seamless service. After years of doing business with Royal Restrooms, they know they can put their complete faith and trust in us. Our customers can be sure they can check the restrooms off the list without thinking twice."

David Sauers, one of the founders of Royal Restrooms, says "the whole blueprinted concept of the Royal Restrooms stall was built around a bride during her wedding. We wanted a bathroom stall that was spacious enough for a bride's gown. We designed the footprint of our restroom to mimic a home half-bath fit for the most pampered guests. When you walk into a Royal Restroom you will not only see the difference but feel the difference."

We invite you to come see Royal Restrooms at the Seattle Wedding Show, February 19th and 20th 2022 at the Washington State Convention Center. Royal Restrooms may be found any time online at RoyalRestrooms.com.

*According to Manufactures of Portable Restrooms Trailers

About Royal Restrooms Nationwide: Royal Restrooms Nationwide is a mobile luxury restroom and shower company based in Savannah, Georgia. Founded in 2004, Royal Restrooms has 43 locations, able to service the United States and many locations in Canada. Providing service to weddings, festivals, and events as well as business remodels, corporate and industrial needs, Royal Restrooms has been recognized as the industry leader in wedding and special event luxury restroom rentals across the country for more than 15 years.

