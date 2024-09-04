Royal Society Hosts BioAro's UK Launch in Partnership with Golden Helix Foundation to Enhance Genomic Medicine Education

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAro successfully launched its presence in the UK at the Royal Society on August 29th, 2024. BioAro's UK launch marks a significant step in the company's mission to revolutionize precision medicine.

Leveraging advanced AI-driven genomic analysis, BioAro provides unparalleled insights into disease mechanisms, drug responses, and patient outcomes. This expansion enhances BioAro's global reach and impact, enabling healthcare professionals to make informed decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

BioAro honored by the Golden Helix Foundation with a Certificate of Recognition for its outstanding contribution to global healthcare innovation through the development of its AI-powered software solution, PanOmiQ

"Launching BioAro in the UK represents a major milestone in our mission to revolutionize precision medicine. By partnering with the Golden Helix Foundation, we aim to advance global education and make sophisticated genomic insights accessible to healthcare professionals worldwide. Our cutting-edge technologies empower medical practitioners to deliver more precise, personalized care, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing global healthcare," said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, CEO and Founder of BioAro.

During the event, BioAro announced its collaboration with the Golden Helix Foundation. This partnership aims to advance the field of genomics through comprehensive education and training programs, empowering scientists and healthcare professionals worldwide.

BioAro was also honored by the Golden Helix Foundation with a Certificate of Recognition for its outstanding contribution to global healthcare innovation through the development of its AI-powered software solution, PanOmiQ.

The launch event featured keynote speeches, discussions, and a showcase of technologies. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore the latest advancements in precision medicine. Notable speakers included:

Dr. Christina Mitropoulou , Managing Director and Senior Research Scientist of the Golden Helix Foundation, highlighted the foundation's research and educational initiatives. Established in 2003, the Golden Helix Foundation advances interdisciplinary research and education in genomic and personalized medicine, promoting research development and facilitating knowledge transfer in pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, health economics, and bioinformatics.

, Managing Director and Senior Research Scientist of the Golden Helix Foundation, highlighted the foundation's research and educational initiatives. Established in 2003, the Golden Helix Foundation advances interdisciplinary research and education in genomic and personalized medicine, promoting research development and facilitating knowledge transfer in pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, health economics, and bioinformatics. Prof. Dr. George Patrinos , a renowned expert from the University of Patras and recent addition to BioAro's Scientific Advisory Board, discussed the evolving landscape of genomic medicine. He brought extensive expertise in molecular genetics, pharmacogenomics, bioinformatics, bioethics, and pharmaceutical biotechnology. Prof. Patrinos has authored over 340 peer-reviewed publications, 15 textbooks, and is the editor of Molecular Diagnostics by Elsevier/Academic Press.

, a renowned expert from the University of Patras and recent addition to BioAro's Scientific Advisory Board, discussed the evolving landscape of genomic medicine. He brought extensive expertise in molecular genetics, pharmacogenomics, bioinformatics, bioethics, and pharmaceutical biotechnology. Prof. Patrinos has authored over 340 peer-reviewed publications, 15 textbooks, and is the editor of by Elsevier/Academic Press. Dr. Shaikha Almazrouei , from Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute and Head of the UAE Stem Cell Group, presented the latest advancements in biotechnology.

BioAro leads in AI-driven real-time genomic analysis. By integrating personal medical histories with genomic data, BioAro delivers comprehensive clinical reports, enabling precise and personalized medical care. The company's flagship product, PanOmiQ, provides seamless analysis of genomics, metagenomics, and pharmacogenomics, making advanced genomic insights accessible to a broader range of scientists and healthcare specialists.

The Golden Helix Foundation remains committed to promoting education and research in genomic and precision medicine. The foundation participates in international research projects, clinical studies, and organizes educational courses, conferences, and seminars worldwide, fostering a global community of scientists and healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing the field of genomics.

"The collaboration between the Golden Helix Foundation and BioAro represents a monumental step forward in the field of precision medicine. By combining our expertise in educational initiatives with BioAro's cutting-edge genomic technologies, we are poised to revolutionize how healthcare professionals worldwide approach personalized medicine. This partnership not only enhances our ability to educate and empower scientists and clinicians but also underscores our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing global healthcare."

BioAro and the Golden Helix Foundation look forward to continuing their joint efforts to shape the future of precision medicine. For more information about their initiatives, please visit www.bioaro.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Ginsburg

212-352-3320

[email protected]

SOURCE BioAro