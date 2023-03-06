Royal Society Publishing announce launch of new journal seminar series with Cassyni

Cassyni, the leading platform for research seminars, is partnering with Royal Society Publishing to launch seminar series across their portfolio of journals.

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Society Publishing is today launching their first flagship seminar series in Evolution and Ecology. The series will cover compelling new research in the field with speakers and topics sourced from recent articles published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B as well as other Royal Society Publishing titles.

A Royal Society History of Science series will also be launched featuring contributions from Biographical Memoirs of Fellows of the Royal Society as well as Notes and Records: The Royal Society journal of the history of science. This seminar series will provide a unique view on the history of science, including biographical profiles of the Royal Society Fellows and their contributions to advancing research.

These seminar series will provide a valuable resource to Royal Society membership and the research community at large. Authors will be provided with an innovative way to share the story of their research with the wider academic community and a way for the community to connect with the Royal Society and its editorial team.

Cassyni's AI technology will be used to enhance the seminar recordings including automatic extraction of searchable transcripts, slides and references contained within. Each recording will be assigned a citable DOI, formally linking it to the published paper as an accessible and engaging complement.

Ben Kaube, Cassyni co-founder said, "We're thrilled to see prestigious society publishers such as Royal Society Publishing innovate in the way they engage their authors, journal communities and society members. With Cassyni seminars, Royal Society Publishing authors will be able to reach new audiences for their research and grow the reach and impact of their work."

Shalene Singh-Shepherd, publishing editor of Proceedings of the Royal Society B said, "We're excited by the opportunity to establish the leading seminar series in the field of Ecology and Evolution, bringing together a diverse community from our readership and beyond, and positioning our journal as a hub for discourse in the biological sciences."

About Cassyni:

Cassyni was founded in 2021 by former founders of Mendeley, Publons and Kopernio. Cassyni's vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars, thereby helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact. To achieve this, Cassyni provides seminar organisers a next-generation workflow to run and publish seminars, and the platform's library is currently growing to become the world's largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library.

https://cassyni.com

About Royal Society Publishing:

The Royal Society is a self-governing Fellowship of many of the world's most distinguished scientists drawn from all areas of science, engineering, and medicine. The Society's fundamental purpose, as it has been since its foundation in 1660, is to recognise, promote, and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.

