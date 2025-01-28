Royal Texan Homes Breaks Ground on New Showcase Home in Montgomery County

Kitchen with large island designed by Royal Texan Homes

Beautiful wine room with brick walls and ceiling designed by Royal Texan Homes

This stately English manor/modern Tudor offers unique design, architecture and construction enhancements combined with the usual Royal Texan elegance, adding to its character and functionality. It features a family kitchen, a formal kitchen, expansive storage space, a convenient and secure mail and package collection area, elegant and comfortable guest accommodation and four oversized garages. This historically inspired home designed for modern living is one of three showcase homes Royal Texan Homes plans to build in 2025.

Royal Texan Homes was established in Montgomery County nearly 11 years ago. With strong roots in the community, Mark Garraty, founder of Royal Texan Homes, is proud to design and build homes that contribute to Montgomery County's unique and beautiful landscape. "Words can never express the gratitude I have to Montgomery County for giving us the opportunity to birth Royal Texan Homes here. It seems fitting that Montgomery County should be the setting for this showcase home," he says.

High Meadow West is an acreage community with spacious custom homes on homesites of one acre or more and planned amenities to include wooded areas, scenic walking trails, a community pond, a splash pad, pickleball courts and a recreation center. This picturesque master-planned community provides the ideal setting for Royal Texan Homes' new showcase home.

Royal Texan Homes has refined the custom homebuilding experience by building relationships with property owners, providing superior quality craftsmanship and educating them throughout the entire process to ensure they are well-informed and happy with their new homes. "We are proud to partner with the High Meadow Development Corporation to establish the bar to which we believe all home construction should be judged," says Garraty.

"High Meadow Development is thrilled to welcome Royal Texan Homes to our esteemed Preferred Builder Program," says David Frey, president of High Meadow Development. "As an industry leader, Royal Texan Homes exemplifies the values we hold dear: integrity, hard work, excellence, and honesty. Their dedication to quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our mission to create exceptional communities.

"We are confident that Royal Texan will bring tremendous value to our customers and neighborhoods," says Frey. "Welcome to the High Meadow family, Royal Texan Homes!"

Royal Texan Homes LLC is dedicated to blending timeless historical design with proven construction innovation. Our philosophy is built on truth, integrity and meaningful client engagement throughout the entire homebuilding process. We create homes that go beyond just living spaces—they become personal sanctuaries that reflect your unique story and bring your vision to life. Discover more at royaltexan.com .

