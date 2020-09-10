Royal Texan Homes is the newest Premier Builder to join Texas Grand Ranch

"There is something unmistakable about walking into a Royal Texan home" says Gary Sumner, Jr. of Texas Grand Ranch. "A captivated feeling and sense of belonging that washes over you. The passion they have for architecture and getting every detail right is rivaled only by their dedication to building strong and lasting relationships with their clients, and we couldn't be more honored that they have chosen to become a Premier Builder at Texas Grand Ranch."

Founded in 2014 by Mark Garraty, Royal Texan Homes operates on their core values: Faith, Integrity and Relationship. Building on your lot in the Greater Houston area, Montgomery, Conroe and now Huntsville they hold themselves to the highest standards in building.

Mark and his team focus on not only building relationships with homeowners but with vendors and trades as well. These relationships allow the benefit of superior quality products and craftsmanship in each home they build.

According to Garraty, "It's the greatest gift to build a family their home; to create a beautiful space where people feel inspired to live. It is one of the most noble pursuits."

The hallmark of a Royal Texan Home is the wide variety of styles and details put into every home. Incorporating tall ceilings and walls of windows to bring natural light into their designs as well as frame the beauty of nature, they create a sense of peace and tranquility to make you feel at home. Royal Texan Homes is an experienced builder that can create everything from Modernist Masterpieces, Craftsman Classics to Farmhouse Chic, authentic Mediterranean and French to English Manors. Utilizing their in-house design team, they will help you realize your vision of what a home should be and bring that to life. A true design-build luxury/boutique home builder. Royal Texan Homes is committed to building the home of your dreams.

To learn more about Texas Grand Ranch and Royal Texan Homes, visit https://txgrandranch.com/premier-builders/ or call (855) 800-5226.

Contact Information:

Patten Companies

Visit: TXGrandRanch.com

Phone: (855) 800-5226

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Grand Ranch