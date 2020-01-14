Royal Truck & Equip. Aims to Raise $50,000 to Support Veterans

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Truck & Equipment Inc. announced today that they will be supporting veterans through donations to the Helmets to Hardhats program as part of its 2020 Trucks for a Cause program.

Rob Roy, President, said: "As the father of an active-duty Navy Lieutenant and a Marine Infantry Sergeant, I'm proud to support a program that stands behind our military service members. We also have several veterans working here and that's something that we can be equally as proud of as a company."

According to Roy, the company will be donating a portion of the proceeds from every truck sold between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 to the nonprofit with a goal of raising $50,000 by the end of the year.

The Helmets to Hardhats program, which dates back to 2003, was established to help military service members transition back into civilian life by connecting them with training and careers in the construction industry. Since 2007, the organization has successfully helped nearly 33,000 military veterans into quality careers in the building and construction trades.

"It was an easy decision for us," says Roy. "Whatever we can do to help our veterans, we're going to do it."

Through the sponsorship, Royal aims to not only have a positive financial impact on the charity but also help raise awareness. Royal will be sharing their progress throughout the year on their website. For updates or to learn more about Royal's Trucks for a Cause program, visit https://royaltruckandequipment.com/trucks-for-a-cause. Those who would like to donate to the program directly can do so by visiting their website at https://helmetstohardhats.org/donations/donate-now.

About: Founded in 1982, Royal Truck & Equipment is the nation's largest manufacturer of TMA and Traffic Control Trucks. The company is committed to producing trucks that meet or exceed the strictest safety standards in the industry. For more information, visit https://royaltruckandequipment.com.

Theresa Delgado

Royal Truck & Equipment

+1-484-893-4822

tdelgado@royaltruckequip.com

SOURCE Royal Truck & Equipment Inc.

