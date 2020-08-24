Royal Truck Body Continues Nationwide Launch Of New Severe Duty Service Body, Utilimaster Showcases Its Purpose-Built Cutaway Utilivan for Growing Parcel Delivery Segment

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, is showcasing leading fleet and work truck products through go-to-market brands Utilimaster— and Royal Truck Body, to include the continuation of Royal Truck Body's Severe Duty service body nationwide launch—during the General Motors Virtual Solutions Summit. The online "expo" is available for GM Fleet customers beginning August 25 and running through December 31, 2020. Customers can visit the Virtual Solutions Summit at https://virtualsolutionssummit.gmfleet.com.

Royal Truck Body's new Severe Duty body, built to fit GM's medium duty truck class, is available on Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500, and 6500 chassis models, and includes more standard features than any other service body on the market. With its Fortress five-point lock system, 10-gauge steel and Line-X'd box tops, 3/8" tread plate steel floors, and more, this work truck is built to last and is ideal for contractors and business owners who put their work truck fleets to the test.

"Since day one, Royal Truck Body has established itself as the go-to service body for contractors and other professionals concerned about performance and perception. With its durable construction, high luster appearance, expert fit and finish, and ample storage space, these trucks don't demand trade-offs between hard work and good looks," said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. "We look forward to bringing Royal Truck Body's Severe Duty service body to the market and appreciate General Motors' providing the platform to accomplish just that."

Alongside the Severe Duty truck body launch, The Shyft Group's Utilimaster brand will be showcasing its purpose-built cutaway Utilivan during the summit. By supporting the growing parcel delivery segment with continued product innovation, Utilimaster maintains its position as the industry leader in last mile delivery vehicle offerings, across the GVWR spectrum. Utilimaster's Utilivan can be built on either a GM or Ford cutaway chassis, and is available in 10-18-foot lengths. Today, the Utilivan is in use by multiple parcel delivery customers, and offers highly customizable, modular interior shelving, among other innovative features.

The Shyft Group and its family of brands continue to grow. In June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.—rebranded to The Shyft Group to be more reflective of its next phase of business transformation, echoing its focus on the pursuit of high-growth specialty vehicle markets, following the divestiture of its Emergency Response business. The Shyft Group name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach.

For more information about Royal Truck Body or Utilimaster, please visit The Shyft Group.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

