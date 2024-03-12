Royal Unveils Brand Refresh With New Packaging Design and Product Innovations at Expo West

Authentic Indian Food Brand Features Viral Rice Art Experience for Attendees at Annual Natural Products Expo West at Booth #1496

CYPRESS, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati and Sona Masoori rice in America, will unveil its brand refresh at this year's Natural Products Expo West Show (Booth #1496 in Hall B). Royal invites Expo West attendees to stop by the Royal booth from March 14 - March 16 to get an exclusive look at the brand's refresh with new packaging, sample Royal's new product innovations, and have access to experience an immersive rice art showcase with the new Royal logo from viral rice artist, Alissa Teo.



Royal's new brand refresh, which will officially be rolled out in the coming months, aims to deliver authentic Indian ingredients and food that inspires, connects and sustains people and the planet. Through this pivotal transformation, Royal aspires to be the brand of choice for authentic Indian cuisine allowing consumers to create and share the most delicious and memorable meals with their families.

Royal continues to lead and revolutionize the Basmati Rice category with several noteworthy market innovations including its expanded Ready-to-Heat line with two new innovative flavors and new delicious and aromatic Biryani Kits available next month. The brand will also unveil a fresh packaging design that will feature a rich and iconic logo design of the royal queen, reinforcing Royal's positioning as a leader in Indian foods and celebrating its Indian origins in a modern context, and speaks to the diversity of its customers and their stories.



"As Royal sets the stage for growth as America's #1 Basmati Brand in America, we are thrilled to unveil our brand refresh and new packaging at this year's Expo West at booth #1496," said Abhinav Arora, President of LT Foods Americas, the renowned global culinary enterprise behind Royal®. "As the largest food and beverage industry show of the year, this event provides us with an opportunity to share our passion for premium quality rice and be identified as a leader in authentic Basmati rice. We believe our refreshed brand and innovative offerings will resonate with attendees, highlighting our commitment to delivering excellence in every grain and showcasing the many flavors of you."



At the booth, the Royal team will provide daily rice tastings of two new flavors of the Ready-to-Heat product line: White Queso & Jalapeño and Lemon, Garlic & Herb. Attendees will also get an opportunity to participate in Royal's Jute bag giveaway for a chance to win a Jute bag featuring one of Royal's latest Read-to-Heat innovations. The Ready-to-Heat rice is available in 12 different flavors including White Basmati, Cilantro Lime, Yellow Rice, Garlic & Ghee, Mexican Street Corn, and more. Attendees will also get a first look at Royal's new Biryani Kits which are set to launch in-store and online next month and are available in two flavors - Hyderabadi Biryani and Lucknowi Biryani.



As part of the brand's refresh, rice artist Alissa Teo will engage in an immersive rice experience creating an intricate rice art of Royal's new logo featuring the Royal Queen and tossing it into the air. The vibrant colors and patterns of the rice art will reflect the rich heritage and authenticity of Royal's culinary offerings. Attendees can visit the booth on Thursday at approximately 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm PST and on Friday at 12:30 pm PST to watch this rice art come to life in a captivating display of creativity.



To book a booth appointment and sample Royal's latest product innovations from Thursday to Saturday, contact [email protected]. Interested retailers, reach out to Ferris Orita ([email protected]).



Royal's Basmati Rice is available for purchase on Amazon and through national retailers including Publix, Sam's Club, Albertsons, Walmart, Costco and Kroger. For more information about Royal, please visit authenticroyal.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.



About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and the #1 brand of Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.



About LT Foods

LT Foods is a renowned, global leader in Indian foods, with a successful legacy marked by three generations and 70 years as a family-run business. With a deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the goodness of food for individuals, communities, and the planet, LT Foods has established itself as a trusted name within the industry. LT Foods delivers the finest quality and authentic taste experiences in more than 60 countries, spanning regions such as India, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and more. The company's diverse portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Daawat®, one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, and Royal®, a leading Indian foods brand known as the #1 brand of Basmati in the US. The company is also proudly expanding by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife® in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.in/.

SOURCE Royal