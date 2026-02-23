Royal® Unveils Refreshed Jute Bag Design for 20lb Authentic Basmati

New Packaging Redefines Royal's Legacy and Creative Campaign, "Crafted For Generations To Come," Honors Decades of Trusted Quality

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati rice in the United States, has today unveiled a refreshed jute bag design for its 20lb Authentic Basmati, marking a new chapter in the brand's visual identity and reaffirming the trusted quality that has defined Royal for decades.

Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati rice in the United States, has today unveiled a refreshed jute bag design for its 20lb Authentic Basmati, marking a new chapter in the brand’s visual identity and reaffirming the trusted quality that has defined Royal for decades.

Visually, the iconic new jute bag highlights Royal's legacy through refined brand elements, most notably the iconic Queen symbol. Her updated details, colors, and composition provide a contemporary interpretation of the brand's heritage and reinforce Royal's position as a trusted and enduring staple in kitchens nationwide. The neutral, earthy tones are complemented by carefully stitched details and crisp printed graphics, creating a visually striking bag instantly recognizable on shelves. Constructed to last, the jute bag can be easily reused or upcycled, transforming a simple rice package into a practical, eco-conscious home staple.

Together, these elements, led by the bold Queen emblem, make the bag unmistakably Royal, blending the brand's heritage with a contemporary touch. While the rice itself remains unchanged—naturally aromatic, premium aged, and known for its long, fluffy grains—the refreshed jute bag combines Royal's heritage with a modern focus on craftsmanship and durability.

"Our jute bag redesign is about honoring the traditions that have made Royal a trusted name for generations, while reflecting the values and expectations of today's families and home cooks," said Mayuri Mukherjee, Vice President of Brand Marketing at LT Foods Americas. "Guided by standards of quality, care, and responsibility to the future, Royal's new jute bag is a symbol of what we choose to carry into our homes, the meals we share, and the values we pass forward."

To celebrate and honor the jute bag unveiling, Royal is also debuting a new creative campaign: "Crafted For Generations To Come." Activating across organic and paid social, creative and with chefs and macro-influencer partners, the new campaign exemplifies the care, quality, and responsibility that Royal's jute bag is carrying forward for future generations. With the launch of the new jute bag and "Crafted For Generations To Come" campaign, Royal builds a refresh rooted in continuity, combining a modern, cohesive visual identity with the same trusted rice that families, chefs, and home cooks have relied on for decades.

Royal will also be exhibiting at 2026 Natural Products Expo West from March 4-6 at booth #2171, where the brand will commemorate the new 20lb Authentic Basmati jute bag and "Crafted For Generations To Come" campaign. Expo West CPG industry attendees are invited to visit booth #2171 to experience the refreshed identify and learn more about Royal's authentic roots.

For more information about Royal and to shop its Authentic Basmati, please visit authenticroyal.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. Royal products are available for purchase on Amazon and through national retailers including Walmart, Costco and Kroger. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a key player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company has been delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, U.S., Europe, Middle East, Far East and the Rest of the World. Our range of portfolio includes 'Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, 'Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. For more information about LT Foods, please visit ltfoods.com.

SOURCE Royal