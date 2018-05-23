Royal Wedding Intuition: For the Fourth Time in History Romona Keveža Accurately Predicts What Royal Brides Wear on Their Wedding Day

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Does New York fashion designer Romona Keveza see the future when she designs her collections?

For the fourth time in recent history, Romona Keveza has predicted a royal wedding gown. Romona Keveza Collection Bridal Style RK9404 & RK9405 debuted during NYBFW on April 12, 2018. Previous to this Romona Keveza had successfully predicted the wedding dresses of Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Pippa Middleton. Each time the gown was unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week well in advance of the bride's wedding day, making Keveza four for four when it comes to royal wedding gown predictions.

Romona Keveza is an internationally celebrated fashion designer. Romona Keveza's Atelier and Flagship is located in The Penthouse of the iconic One Rockefeller Plaza in the heart of Rockefeller Center.

