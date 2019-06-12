Royal Wins Scores World's First Pure Skill Real Money Gaming Licence

SYDNEY, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure skill gaming is a new offering in the online real money gaming industry. Players have the opportunity to win real cash prizes based solely on their ability to play a game without a pre-determined outcome. The Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), Quebec, Canada, the first gaming commission to establish globally recognized parameters and guidelines for pure skill gaming licences has granted its first pure skill gaming license to Royal Wins.

This is a major win for the young Australian start-up that has been championing and pioneering pure skill wagering games since 2014. The endorsement and support of the KGC is an important step forward in recognizing the significance and growing popularity of real money skill games

Royal Wins expects the license to be the beginning of many opportunities for the business as it now moves to rapidly scale up its skill games offerings to a regulated worldwide audience. The company also expects to now further expand on its skill gaming licenses by applying to other global jurisdictions as they become available.

Royal Wins is an Australian technology company focused on developing complex algorithms and artificial intelligence to construct skills-based games. It's mobile gaming app, Kash Karnival, launched in 2016 and currently has approximately 2M subscribers and a wagering pool of around $10M. Royal Wins will be expecting explosive growth from Kash Karnival as it launches in Apple App store and Android platforms in the coming weeks

www.royalwins.com

For more information please contact Peter Gan: +61 411 286 000 or peter@royalwins.com.

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE Royal Wins Pty Ltd.

Related Links

http://royalwins.com

