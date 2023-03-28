Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka Commences Negotiations with Major Wine & Spirit Distributors

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminor Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LRGR) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka®" company, has begun negotiations with high-volume Wine & Spirits distributors around the country. The company is locking up its distribution network in advance of launching into full product production.

We are working on closing distribution agreements with large distributors who have a significant footprint in key US markets. Strategically rolling out our distribution in high-volume consumption markets targeting places throughout the East Coast while adding on Mid-West and West Coast locations. The launch of Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka, initially in New York and Florida, has proven the Royale de Monte Carlo® model works, and through strategic distribution and increased production capacity, Royale de Monte Carlo® will be set up as a leader in the premium vodka spirits marketplace.

Drinks are becoming more and more of a status symbol in socializing networks, both formally and professionally, and Vodka has taken the beverage market by storm. Increasing acceptance and demand of premium alcoholic drinks among millennials, on a global level, is expected to increase the market scope in the next few years. A major factor influencing the segment growth is the popularity of the craft product and its exclusivity of production. As of 2021, the vodka market was valued at US$ 44.9 billion, and is forecasted to grow at 8.94% annually through for the remainder of the decade, reaching nearly US$ 90 billion annually.

CEO Robert Rico stated, "Distribution networks are paramount to Royale de Monte Carlo's success. While our focus has been to establish a world class Ultra-Premium product, monetization is going to be a product of our distribution network going forward. Our goal is not only to be 'The World's Most Prestigious Vodka®' company, but also to be recognized as the 'World's Most Prestigious Wine & Spirits company.' Focusing on our Ultra-Premium product is our niche, we intend to deliver the very best spirits available on the market today. Providing an Ultra-Premium product for the ultra-elite consumer."

With the rising demand for alcoholic beverages and cocktail drinks among millennials and working professionals in urban cities, tremendous growth has been seen in the alcohol industry, especially in the Vodka segment. The amount of vodka consumed in the United States exceeded 79.6 million 9-liter cases in 2020, marking a steady increase over the years from consumption levels of 71.3 million 9-liter cases in 2013.

CEO Robert Rico continued, "Our production capacity has increased and will allow multiple distributors to feature Royale de Monte Carlo® Vodka across the country.

Therefore, the next logical step in the evolution of our brand and company is to shift our operational focus to distribution and marketing. We believe our market segment trend favors upstream supply chain positioning, high-volume production, and a wide distribution footprint. With the commencement of our current round of negotiations with distribution partners, we believe our distribution footprint will be wide, robust, and national."

About Royale de Monte Carlo®

Royale de Monte Carlo headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium, icy cool, and deliciously smooth vodka sure to give long lasting euphoric pleasure to any palate it graces. Created and produced by fifth generation master distillers located in the heart of the world- famous Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo was voted as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM. https://royaledemontecarlo.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects, that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. The Company can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be other risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. When used in this news release, words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

