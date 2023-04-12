Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka Launches AI-Powered Store Locator to Drive In-Store Sales and Boost Revenue
Apr 12, 2023, 08:30 ET
MIAMI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LRGR) has announced that its subsidiary, Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka® company, will launch an AI-powered store locator application to enhance in-store sales and boost revenue.
Royale de Monte Carlo® CEO, Robert Rico, expressed excitement about the new solution, stating "We are thrilled to bring this new store locator solution to the market. Helping distributors expose Royale de Monte Carlo in their respective territories and driving in-store sales is what we have been aiming to do, and now we have an accurate, effective solution to do just that,"
The newly developed Store Locator technology, utilizes Artificial Intelligence, will enable customers to quickly and easily locate our ultra premium product at their nearest convenience. This tool aligns well with our marketing strategy, as it allows us to proactively reach out to consumers via text messages, notifying them of nearby retail locations that carry Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka. Additionally, if a potential customer is in the vicinity of a store that sells the product, our technology will automatically send them a text message, informing them of the store's product offerings, including any current promotions or discounts on our premium brand.
In the beverage industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being harnessed for diverse purposes. One of its prominent applications is in the collection of data, followed by the utilization of AI algorithms to formulate novel strategies for propelling the company's growth. By leveraging AI capabilities to forecast sales, gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences, and optimize our supply chain, a more personalized and effective customer experience can be established, ultimately leading to enhanced operational efficiency and profitability of the beverage brand.
As we proceed towards securing distribution agreements with key players having a substantial presence in vital US markets, our efforts towards nationwide expansion are simultaneously directed towards penetrating the extensive network of over 40,000 Beer, Wine, and Spirit Liquor Stores across the United States.
The deliberate and well-planned execution of our marketing strategy, with a primary focus on high-volume consumption markets such as Florida, has yielded significant results in our efforts to expand our presence in the region. This approach has enabled us to successfully secure over 100 Liquor Stores in the South Florida area, with a clear objective of adding another 500 to our growing list of retail partners.
Furthermore, the company has initiated the introduction of our Ultra-Premium Vodka to additional markets such as New York, with plans to expand to other markets in the near future.
What's Next?
- We aim to facilitate seamless access for our valued consumers to identify the nearest retail or hospitality establishments where they can purchase or savor the exquisite Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka.
- We intend to broaden our Distribution network in strategically significant regions throughout the USA.
- Increase our on premise promotions tasting in liquor stores in Miami and New York City.
The advantages of this new solution are not limited to providing consumers with real-time and precise information; it also serves as an indispensable tool for distributors to boost their sales and revenue.
The salient features of the solution include the ability to search for store locations by City, State, and Zip Code, streamlined integration with retailers, access to real-time analytics that capture search behavior, the ability to format supplementary data in a compatible manner, map customization that aligns seamlessly with the website's design, and easy implementation that is compatible with any web platform.
About Royale de Monte Carlo®
Royale de Monte Carlo headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium, icy cool, and deliciously smooth vodka sure to give long lasting euphoric pleasure to any palate it graces. Created and produced by fifth generation master distillers located in the heart of the world- famous Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo was voted as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM. https://royaledemontecarlo.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects, that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. The Company can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be other risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. When used in this news release, words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations Contact: Robert Rico
305-283-9237
[email protected]
Phone: +1 (305) 283-9237
www.royaledemontecarlo.com
INSTAGRAM: @royaledemontecarlovodka
Facebook: https://fb.com/royaledemontecarlovodka
Twitter: https://twitter.com/montecarlovodka
SOURCE Luminor Media Group, Inc.
