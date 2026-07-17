ROYALE High Command Opens Global Enlistment: The War Game Fought Entirely by Email

CITIZEN: Every follower you've ever earned is a soldier waiting for orders. ROYALE is played by busy adults in the one place they already live: the inbox. Enlist now.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYALE High Command has opened enlistment for ROYALE, a war game played entirely through email, no app, no login, no download required. Every battle, purchase, and taunt happens by replying to a message already in a player's inbox.

The official ROYALE seal, insignia of ROYALE High Command for the war game played entirely by email at royale.email. The official ROYALE seal, insignia of ROYALE High Command for the war game played entirely by email at royale.email.

A War for the Inbox-Weary

Most adults check email daily out of obligation, not enjoyment. ROYALE turns that inbox into a battlefield. At enlistment, a player's public follower counts across six platforms—X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Reddit, and YouTube—are verified and converted into starting army strength. After that, followers stop mattering; rank is earned in battle, not counted in likes. Players with no social following at all can still enlist and fight with, in High Command's words, "a bare command: all courage, no conscripts."

How Enlistment Works

Sign Up: Enlist at royale.email/signup. Once enlisted, reply FIGHT to battle. CC friends and colleagues to challenge them directly.

Enlist at royale.email/signup. Once enlisted, reply FIGHT to battle. CC friends and colleagues to challenge them directly. Fight: Every battle is different. Each lasting three rounds, and every round offers three orders plus the ability to requisition supplies and improve odds.

Every battle is different. Each lasting three rounds, and every round offers three orders plus the ability to requisition supplies and improve odds. Earn RUX: Victories claim a share of the defeated player's war chest. RUX buys supplies, intel, and status between battles.

Victories claim a share of the defeated player's war chest. RUX buys supplies, intel, and status between battles. Hold Rank: Every player receives a permanent, public badge number in enlistment order, visible on the leaderboard.

Every Battle Is a Different World

Command a fleet of ancient warships across the open sea. Defend your planet's last power source against invasion. Slip into a masquerade ballroom as a spy hunting an assassin among the guests. No two players ever fight the same war twice: an AI game master builds a brand-new battlefield, cast, and storyline for every match. The setting changes. The stakes change. The only constant is you, and what you're willing to risk to win.

Authority & Validation

Every battle outcome is checked against a 362-point simulation before release, so the fight stays fair

Governed by fixed, tested risk and reward math; no dominant strategy exists, and odds never fall below 8% or rise above 92% for any player

Enlistment and play are free, forever

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a war game you can play entirely through email?

Yes. ROYALE is played by replying to emails, no app or account beyond enlistment required. Players fight, buy supplies, and check rank entirely from their inbox.

How does ROYALE use AI to generate the game?

An AI-powered game master creates a unique world and story for every battle. All outcomes are decided by fixed math the AI does not touch.

Is ROYALE fair for players with no social media following?

Yes. Players with no linked platforms still enlist and fight, with odds capped between 8% and 92% regardless of starting strength.

Statement from Royale High Command

"CITIZEN: Every follower you've ever earned is a soldier waiting for orders. ROYALE is played by busy adults in the one place they already live: the inbox. Enlist now."

About ROYALE

ROYALE is a war game played entirely by email, converting a player's existing social following into starting army strength and settling every battle through AI-generated storytelling and fixed, balanced game math. Enlistment is free, forever.

Learn More:

Rules and How It Works: https://royale.email/rules

Leaderboard: https://royale.email/leaderboard

Enlist Now: https://royale.email/signup

Media Contact:

Scott McIntosh — ROYALE-1

[email protected]

800-980-7116

SOURCE ROYALE High Command