Royal's Biryani Hyderabadi Kit Wins PEOPLE Food Awards 2024

#1 Authentic Basmati Rice Brand Celebrates Award Win and its Newest Innovation Pantry Staple

CYPRESS, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati and Sona Masoori rice in America, proudly announces that its newest product innovation, Biryani Hyderabadi Kit, has been selected as a winner of this year's PEOPLE Food Awards 2024.

The #1 selling Basmati Rice in the U.S. proudly grown in India, recently introduced two new Biryani Kits to their product lineup, the Hyderabadi Biryani Kit and Lucknowi Biryani Kit. Recipe crafted by master chefs in India, Royal's Biryani Hyderabadi Kit includes premium ingredients to make restaurant style biryani at home. Featuring authentic Basmati rice, the finest Biryani paste, and aromatic, whole spices, the kit creates a flavorful dish that serves four people in 30 minutes, requires only three easy steps, and can be uniquely personalized by adding a variety of vegetables or protein.

The PEOPLE Food Awards celebrate the most innovative, flavorful and consumer-centric CPG products each year. Hundreds of products undergo rigorous sampling, cooking, and taste tests by PEOPLE editors to identify the most delicious new offerings at the supermarket. Winning this accolade underscores Royal's commitment to delivering high-quality, authentic Indian cuisine that resonates with consumers seeking vibrant flavors and culinary experiences.

"Winning the PEOPLE Food Awards 2024 for our Biryani Hyderabadi Kit is a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality and authenticity," said Andrew Cops, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LT Foods Americas, the renowned global culinary enterprise behind Royal®. "As Indian cuisine continues to gain popularity in the United States, we are committed to meeting consumer demand by expanding our product offerings and making our products more accessible. Our goal is to bring people together over food, celebrating the many flavors of life."

According to TODAY, Indian cuisine is on the rise in America. Increased popularity of Indian cuisine in the U.S. only continues to gain momentum, with a growing number of Americans seeking out these vibrant and flavorful dishes that honor the many flavors of Indian cuisine. Media Decision recently shared that Indian cuisine is officially part of the American cultural experience, as it appeals to all of America's dietary tribes, specifically those interested in plant-based dishes.

Royal's Biryani Kits continue to rapidly grow retail expansion across America due to increased consumer demand and will be available in South Asian grocery stores across the U.S., Publix, Food Lion, Raley's, and more.

Royal® continues to lead the Basmati rice category in the U.S., having recently won the SELF 2024 Pantry Awards and ranked #1 in Taste Atlas for its exceptional taste and quality. These accolades reflect Royal's 30-year history of providing consumers with ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals, fostering moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement.

To see the full list of PEOPLE Food Supermarket Awards 2024 winners, visit people.com.

About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and the #1 brand of Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a key player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company has been delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, U.S., Europe, Middle East, Far East and the Rest of the World. Our range of portfolio includes 'Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, 'Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic staples through the brand 'Ecolife' in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.in/.

