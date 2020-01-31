Royalty Pharma Announces Appointment of George Grofik as SVP, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royalty Pharma, the largest acquiror of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, announced today that George Grofik has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Communications.

George brings two decades of experience as an investor relations executive and sell-side industry analyst. He joins Royalty Pharma from Sanofi, where he served as VP, Head of Global Investor Relations. George was recently awarded 'Best IR Officer of the Year' in the 2019 French Investor Relations Trophies. He is a CFA® charterholder and was previously the senior equity research analyst at Citi covering the U.S. large-cap pharmaceutical industry.

"We are excited to have a capital markets professional of George's expertise join the company and strengthen our management team," said Pablo Legorreta, Founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma. "His extensive industry experience in the biopharma sector, deep knowledge of capital markets and strong network of relationships within the investment community will be invaluable as we embark on the next phase of our business."

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the industry leader in acquiring pharmaceutical royalties. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in life sciences both directly and indirectly: directly when it partners with life sciences companies to co-develop and co-fund products in late-stage clinical trials, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalty interests from the original innovators (academic institutions, research hospitals, foundations and inventors). The company's portfolio includes royalty interests in over 50 approved products including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta. Royalty Pharma is also a leading investor in pre-approval royalties, having since 2011 invested over $5.6 billion in royalties on pre-approval products and committed over $1.2 billion to direct R&D funding in exchange for royalties. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com

