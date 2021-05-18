ROYBI Enters Into Collaboration Agreement With LING Project to Support Girls' Education in Ghana

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYBI INC, the creator of the award-winning ROYBI Robot for children, enters into a collaboration agreement with LING project to provide its educational robot and other resources to selected schools in Ghana.

LING Project (Literacy In Northern Ghana) is a non-profit organization with a philosophy that is anchored on producing critical generational thinkers and problem solvers. ROYBI's technology and lessons are non-discriminatory in terms of gender, race, and social status. ROYBI is able to decolonize learning and expose underserved kids to sophisticated AI technology and educational resources. These children have exceptional skill sets, are full of energy, and have tremendous opportunities for growth.

"It is instructive to state that, ROYBI Robot makes learning more fun, which helps to spark pupil's curiosity on problem-solving. The pool of lessons that are provided by the device is enough to guarantee pupils progress with the 21st-century learning needs," said Abdul-Razak Issah, Founder and Managing Director of LING.

LING intends to use ROYBI's lessons to engage kids at the formative stage in partner schools in Ghana to have an appreciation of technology and its impacts on their career path. Thus, starting from the kindergartners, primary 1 to primary 3 and later a team from LING would assess the impact of the content on students by administering questionnaires to parents, teachers, and School Management Committees (SMC) about their perspectives these lessons had on their students and children.

"It's a privilege to have the opportunity to be a part of this great cause. Supporting LING Project is aligned with our mission to provide quality education to all children worldwide regardless of their location or family income status. This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration with LING. We are excited to continue this collaboration and measure the impact," said Elnaz Sarraf (She/Her), Founder & CEO of ROYBI.

ROYBI Robot is a generational AI that has come to fill the gaps in learning through technological interactions that are packed with advanced lessons. This collaboration will ensure increasing ROYBI's commitment to providing ethical, trustworthy, and diverse technology to all children globally. ROYBI guides a child's linguistic development beyond traditional pedagogies, facilitating collaboration between home and school contexts.

ROYBI is the creator of ROYBI Robot, TIME Magazine's Best Inventions in Education. ROYBI Robot is an AI-powered educational robot for children 3+ in language learning & basic STEM. ROYBI's mission is to provide a personalized learning experience for every child, highlighting their unique abilities and interests. ROYBI creates a robust educational foundation for children during early childhood, putting them on track for a successful future.

For partnership inquiries, contact [email protected]

PR Contact [email protected]

