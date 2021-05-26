ROYBI Robot Becomes The Winner of World Economic Forum Smart Toy Awards 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYBI INC, the creator of the award-winning ROYBI Robot, announced today that it was named the winner of the World Economic Forum's prestigious Smart Toy Awards 2021 in the category of Smart Companion. The award ceremony was held virtually on May 22nd, 2021 with thousands of participants globally. At the World Economic Forum, the goal is to maximize the use of AI and to minimize the potential risks for children. Therefore, the winner had to not only use AI in an innovative and playful way for children but also comply with safe and responsible AI guidelines.

ROYBI Wins The World Economic Forum Smart Toy Award

The World Economic Forum collaborated with UNICEF and its AI for Children Project, as well as PWC, Dell Technologies, MIT, and UC Berkeley to identify the most promising smart toys for children that promote safe, trustworthy, ethical, and responsible use of AI. Kay Firth-Butterfield, Head of Artificial Intelligence at World Economic Forum, mentioned during the ceremony that AI provides an enormous opportunity in education to identify children's needs while the global smart toy industry is expected to reach over $18 Billion by 2023.

The Smart Toy Award received 47 toy company applications from over 20 countries. The category winner had to meet four important criteria: 1) Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, 2) Accessibility, 3) Innovative Use of AI Transparency, and 4) Healthy Play in Childhood Development. According to the World Economic Forum representative, Seth Bergeson, the category winner met and exceeded these important criteria.

"I am incredibly honored to receive such prestigious recognition. From day one, our mission has been to utilize AI to focus on every child's ability and interest, to ensure no child is left behind, and to create a safe, ethical, and trustworthy educational technology for children. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the World Economic Forum, the judges, and everyone for recognizing our work and supporting our mission.", said Elnaz Sarraf, Founder & CEO of ROYBI at her award acceptance speech. ROYBI's award acceptance ceremony can be watched here.

This recognition and award from the World Economic Forum is a strong testament to ROYBI's mission to bring the most innovative and trustworthy AI solutions to children globally. With its patented technologies, ROYBI focuses on each child's individual needs through voice, face, and emotion AI while providing intuitive and interactive learning experiences. ROYBI is committed to protecting children's privacy while helping them reach their fullest potential.

ROYBI is the creator of ROYBI Robot, TIME Magazine's Best Inventions in Education. ROYBI Robot is an AI-powered educational robot for children aged 3+ helping them in language learning & basic STEM. ROYBI's mission is to provide a personalized learning experience for every child, highlighting their unique abilities and interests. ROYBI creates a robust educational foundation for children during early childhood, putting them on track for a successful future.

