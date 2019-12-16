Royce & Associates, LP Rebrands As Royce Investment Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce & Associates, LP, a small-cap equity specialist for more than 45 years, announced a new brand name for the firm—Royce Investment Partners. The new name better describes the breadth of the firm's business and the importance it places on the spirit of partnership with which the company has always conducted itself.

Chris Clark, Royce's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our firm has evolved in many significant ways over the years from the depth and capabilities of our employees, to our client base, our investment offerings and vehicles, and, importantly, our corporate structure. The goal in evolving our brand identity was to better represent to all of our constituents who we are now as a firm."

"Our name continues to honor our founding and heritage as a leading small-cap investment manager while also better representing the range of our strategies. Equally important, we wanted to emphasize the important attributes of partnership—the dedication to our clients and the partnership ethos that has been integral to our work since Chuck founded the firm more than 45 years ago."

Royce has taken numerous steps over the last few years to better position its small-cap offerings, including streamlining the number of investment strategies, and launching collective investment trusts, separately managed accounts, and new international distribution agreements.

Said Founder and Portfolio Manager, Chuck Royce, "Our goal remains to deliver excellent small-cap investment results for our clients through a range of strategies and vehicles that are appropriate for the broad spectrum of investors who want to avail themselves of our investment expertise."

About Royce Investment Partners: Royce Investment Partners, is a small-cap equity specialist offering distinct investment strategies with unique risk/return profiles designed to meet a variety of investors' needs. For more than 40 years, our strategies have focused on active, risk-conscious investing driven by deep, fundamental company research. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures in the industry. Royce & Associates, LP, primarily conducts its business under the name Royce Investment Partners. Royce & Associates, LP is a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM). Royce Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's distributor, is a member of FINRA and the SIPC.

An investor in The Royce Funds should consider the Fund's investment goal, risks, fees, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money. A prospectus containing this and other important information may be obtained by calling Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268 or by visiting www.royceinvest.com.

