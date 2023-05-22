Royce Geo Delivers Real-Time Intelligence to the U.S. Army During Vanguard 2023 Demonstration

News provided by

Royce Geo

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

CURVE Operational Environment Demonstrates Automated Remote Sensing, Object Detection, and Commercial Satellite Tasking Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Geo, the leader in advanced analytics and actionable intelligence, recently demonstrated its ability to automate remote sensing, object detection, and commercial imagery tasking in support of the U.S. Army's Vanguard 2023 demonstration and experiment organized by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Royce Geo's CURVE Operational Environment (OE) was the only capability that leveraged commercial satellite data and imagery to provide real-time, actionable intelligence in support of a simulated Multi-Domain Expeditionary Battalion (MDEB) during the demonstration. More specifically, CURVE OE provided the MDEB the ability to task satellites, gather live imagery, and successfully apply its object detection algorithm to identify man-made structures of interest and locate emitters. Finally, CURVE OE visualized and displayed satellite access windows and ground tracks of non-US satellites that were on orbit over the range during the experiment.

"We are proud to further demonstrate our ability to automate and scale advanced analytics on top of readily available commercial satellite data and imagery to provide our Army partners with real-time actionable intelligence," said Dave Sterling, CEO of Royce Geo. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to fully integrate into the Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT) at Vanguard 2024 and continue to show the value of our analytics environment and the intelligence it delivers for our warfighters."

Peter Don, Senior Technical Advisor for Intelligence Training and Education at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) said, "Arming our warfighters with real-time intelligence based on commercial data that is automatically tasked, collected, and conditioned at scale is an important capability we had not integrated into our annual Vanguard experiment. We look forward to continuing to work with Royce Geo and other participants to explore, expose, and demonstrate all the ways this technology can support our efforts to modernize our intelligence training and operational capabilities. " 

Vanguard 2023 was a technical demonstration and experiment organized by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at the Lieutenant John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range complex on 10-13 April 2023. The exercise jointly tested a multitude of capabilities specifically constructed to investigate and gauge software-driven threat representation capabilities, inform Army leadership of multi-domain operations testing, establish training and range requirements of the future, and improve on lessons learned from the previous iteration of Vanguard. 

About Royce Geo
Royce Geo is revolutionizing and democratizing advanced analytics for the Department of Defense and the broader Intelligence Community. Our unparalleled technology ecosystem, led by the CURVE Operational Environment, provides actionable intelligence to more decision-makers at mission speed. Royce Geo puts advanced analytics and Low/No-Code technologies in the hands of more warfighters to address emerging threats worldwide in real time. To learn more, please visit www.roycegeo.com and follow #RoyceGeo to see what's coming next.

Contact:
Dan Palumbo
[email protected]

SOURCE Royce Geo

Also from this source

Royce Geo Selected by NGA for $900M GEO-SPI B Contract

Royce Geo Selected for $900M IDIQ Contract to Support U.S. Space Force Data Software Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.