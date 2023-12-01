Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RGT) declares Year-end Common Stock Distribution of $0.15 Per Share

News provided by

Royce Global Value Trust

01 Dec, 2023, 13:05 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RGT) (the "Fund") has declared a year-end distribution of $0.15 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on December 22, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2023 (ex-dividend on December 8, 2023). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on December 18, 2023.  

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on December 22, 2023 are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of November 30, 2023

 

 

FUND

 

DISTRIBUTION

PER SHARE

 

NET INVESTMENT
INCOME

NET REALIZED

SHORT-TERM

GAINS

NET REALIZED

LONG-TERM

GAINS

 

RETURN OF
CAPITAL

RGT

$0.15

$0.00 (0 %)

$0.0731 (49 %)

$0.0769 (51 %)

$0.00 (0 %)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. common stocks (generally market caps up to $10 billion).

For further information on The Royce Funds℠, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

SOURCE Royce Global Value Trust

Also from this source

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of Oct 31, 2023

A closed-end fund that invests in global equities using a disciplined value approach Average weekly trading volume of approximately 41,623 shares...

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of Sep 30, 2023

A closed-end fund that invests in global equities using a disciplined value approach Average weekly trading volume of approximately 29,759 shares...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.