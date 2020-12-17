Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. Stockholders Approve New Investment Advisory Agreement at Special Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RGT) (the "Fund") announced that the Fund's stockholders voted to approve a new investment advisory agreement with the Fund's investment adviser, Royce Investment Partners ("Royce")1, at today's Special Meeting of Stockholders of the Fund.

Such new investment advisory agreement became effective upon its approval.2 There will be no increase in the contractual investment advisory fee rate for the Fund as a result of the implementation of the new agreement. In addition, implementation of the new agreement will not result in any changes to the Fund's portfolio management personnel, investment objective, principal investment strategy, or investment restrictions.

About Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. common stocks (generally market caps up to $10 billion).

Forward Looking Statement

This press release is not an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Fund. This letter may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and can sometimes be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "expect," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "possible," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of the Fund, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additionally, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Additional information concerning such risks and uncertainties are or will be contained in the Fund's filings with the SEC, including the Fund's Annual Report to Stockholders on Form N-CSR for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Fund's Semiannual Report to Stockholders on Form N-CSRS for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Fund does not undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

1 Royce & Associates, LP is a Delaware limited partnership that primarily conducts its business under the name Royce Investment Partners and has served as the Fund's investment adviser since the Fund's inception.

2 The Fund's previous investment advisory agreement terminated in accordance with its terms as required by applicable law upon completion of Franklin Resources, Inc.'s acquisition of Legg Mason Inc., Royce's former indirect parent company, after the close of business on July 31, 2020. The Fund had been operating under an interim investment advisory agreement with Royce since that time. Such interim agreement terminated upon stockholder approval of the new investment advisory agreement as described herein.

