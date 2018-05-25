Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of April 30, 2018

Closing Price – April 30, 2018

NAV $12.54 MKT $10.90

Cumulative Total Returns



PERIOD ENDED April 30, 2018 NAV (%) MKT (%) One Month* -0.24 -0.64 Year-To-Date* 0.48 0.80 One-Year 18.19 19.06 Three-Year 9.93 10.55 Since Inception (10/17/13) 7.05 5.77 *Not Annualized





Portfolio Diagnostics

Weighted Average Geometric Mkt. Cap: $1881 million Weighted Average P/E Ratio: 20.0* Weighted Average P/B Ratio: 2.7x Net Assets: $131 million Net Leverage 3.4% *The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings.

Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS % OF NET ASSETS 1. Kirby Corp. 2.1 2. FLIR Sysytems 2.1 3. Virtu Financial Cl. A 2.0 4. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical 1.7 5. Lazard Cl. A 1.4 6. SEI Investments 1.3 7. Ashmore Group 1.2 8. VZ Holding 1.2 9. Computer Modeling Group 1.2 10. Air Lease Cl. A 1.2



TOP 5 SECTORS % OF NET ASSETS 1. Industrials 28 2. Financials 16 3. Information Technology 16 4. Materials 10 5. Health Care 10

Recent Developments

The investment goal of Royce Global Value Trust is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. Royce & Associates, LLC manages the Fund.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Global Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRGTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

An investor in Royce Global Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

