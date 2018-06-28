Closing Price – May 31, 2018

NAV $12.61 MKT $10.83

Cumulative Total Returns



PERIOD ENDED May 31, 2018 NAV (%) MKT (%) One Month* 0.56 -0.64 Year-To-Date* 1.04 0.15 One-Year 15.72 16.16 Three-Year 9.80 10.31 Since Inception (10/17/13) 7.04 5.52 *Not Annualized





Portfolio Diagnostics

Weighted Average Geometric Mkt. Cap: $1,911 million Weighted Average P/E Ratio: 19.7* Weighted Average P/B Ratio: 2.7x Net Assets: $132 million *Excludes 7% of portfolio holdings with zero or negative earnings as of 5/31/18.

Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS % OF NET ASSETS 1. Kirby Corp. 2.3 2. FLIR Systems 2.1 3. Virtu Financial Cl. A 1.8 4. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical 1.6 5. SEI Investments 1.3 6. VZ Holding 1.3 7. Lazard Cl. A 1.3 8. Air Lease Cl. A 1.2 9. Spirax-Sarco Engineering 1.2 10. Computer Modeling Group 1.2



TOP 5 SECTORS % OF NET ASSETS 1. Industrials 29 2. Financials 17 3. Information Technology 16 4. Materials 10 5. Health Care 9

Recent Developments

The investment goal of Royce Global Value Trust is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. Royce & Associates, LP manages the Fund.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Global Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRGTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

An investor in Royce Global Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-global-value-trust-nyse-rgt-as-of-may-31-2018-300674456.html

SOURCE Royce Global Value Trust