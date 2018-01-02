Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of November 30, 2017

Closing Price – November 30, 2017

NAV $12.39 MKT $10.56



Cumulative Total Returns



PERIOD ENDED November 30, 2017 NAV (%) MKT (%) One Month* 1.64 0.19 Year-To-Date* 28.79 31.40 One-Year 32.03 36.03 Three-Year 10.78 9.35 Since Inception (10/17/13) 7.20 5.29 *Not Annualized







Portfolio Diagnostics

Weighted Average Geometric Mkt. Cap: $1,949 million Weighted Average P/E Ratio: 22.2* Weighted Average P/B Ratio: 2.9x Net Assets: $129 million Net Leverage 4.8% *The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings.



Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS % OF NET ASSETS 1. SEI Investments 1.9 2. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical 1.7 3. Kirby Corp. 1.7 4. FLIR Systems 1.5 5. VZ Holding 1.4 6. Lazard Cl.A 1.2 7. Relo Group 1.2 8. Raven Industries 1.2 9. Clarkson 1.1 10. Spirax-Sarco Engineering 1.1



TOP 5 SECTORS % OF NET ASSETS 1. Industrials 26 2. Information Technology 19 3. Financials 16 4. Materials 10 5. Health Care 10

Recent Developments

The investment goal of Royce Global Value Trust is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. Royce & Associates, LLC manages the Fund.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Global Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRGTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

An investor in Royce Global Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

