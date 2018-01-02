Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of November 30, 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- A closed-end fund that invests in global equities using a disciplined value approach
- Average weekly trading volume of approximately 87,735 shares
- Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience
|
Closing Price – November 30, 2017
|
NAV
|
$12.39
|
MKT
|
$10.56
|
Cumulative Total Returns
|
PERIOD ENDED November 30, 2017
|
NAV (%)
|
MKT (%)
|
One Month*
|
1.64
|
0.19
|
Year-To-Date*
|
28.79
|
31.40
|
One-Year
|
32.03
|
36.03
|
Three-Year
|
10.78
|
9.35
|
Since Inception (10/17/13)
|
7.20
|
5.29
|
*Not Annualized
|
Portfolio Diagnostics
|
Weighted Average Geometric Mkt. Cap:
|
$1,949 million
|
Weighted Average P/E Ratio:
|
22.2*
|
Weighted Average P/B Ratio:
|
2.9x
|
Net Assets:
|
$129 million
|
Net Leverage
|
4.8%
|
*The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings.
|
Portfolio Composition
|
TOP 10 POSITIONS
|
% OF NET ASSETS
|
1. SEI Investments
|
1.9
|
2. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical
|
1.7
|
3. Kirby Corp.
|
1.7
|
4. FLIR Systems
|
1.5
|
5. VZ Holding
|
1.4
|
6. Lazard Cl.A
|
1.2
|
7. Relo Group
|
1.2
|
8. Raven Industries
|
1.2
|
9. Clarkson
|
1.1
|
10. Spirax-Sarco Engineering
|
1.1
|
TOP 5 SECTORS
|
% OF NET ASSETS
|
1. Industrials
|
26
|
2. Information Technology
|
19
|
3. Financials
|
16
|
4. Materials
|
10
|
5. Health Care
|
10
Recent Developments
The investment goal of Royce Global Value Trust is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. Royce & Associates, LLC manages the Fund.
Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Global Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRGTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.
An investor in Royce Global Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-global-value-trust-nyse-rgt-as-of-november-30-2017-300576637.html
SOURCE Royce Global Value Trust
Share this article