Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RMT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.17 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RMT) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.17 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on June 23, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2023 (ex-dividend on June 9, 2023). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on June 20, 2023.

The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on June 23, 2023 and for 2023 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of May 31, 2023

Fund Distribution Per Share Net Investment Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital RMT $0.17 $0.00 (0 %) $0.00 (0 %) $0.00 (0 %) $0.17 (100 %)

Estimated Allocations for 2023 through May 31, 2023

Fund Distribution Per Share Net Investment Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital RMT $0.35 $0.00 (0 %) $0.00 (0 %) $0.00 (0 %) $0.35 (100 %)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund Average Annual Total

Return (in relation to

NAV for the 5-year

period ending on

5/31/2023)1 Annualized Current

Distribution Rate

(expressed as a

percentage of NAV as

of 5/31/2023)2 Cumulative Total

Return (in relation to

NAV for the fiscal year

through 5/31/2023)3 Cumulative Fiscal Year

Distribution Rate (as a

percentage of NAV as

5/31/2023)4 RMT 5.65 % 7.20 % -1.31 % 3.71 %

1 Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five year period ended May 31, 2023. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023.

3 Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2022 to May 31, 2023 assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

4 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations of $750 million or less.

For further information on The Royce Fundssm, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

