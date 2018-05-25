Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of April 30, 2018

  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 579,950 shares
  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

Closing April 30, 2018

NAV

$ 10.45

MKT

$ 9.58

Total Return Performance

PERIODS ENDED April 30, 2018

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One Month*

0.97

2.35

Year-To-Date*

1.60

3.40

One-Year

14.74

18.84

Three-Year Average Annual

9.38

10.77

Five-Year Average Annual

11.97

12.87

Ten-Year Average Annual

8.83

8.64

*Not annualized

Portfolio Diagnostics

Weighted Average Geometric Market Cap

$467 million

Weighted Average P/E Ratio

23.8*

Weighted Average P/B Ratio

2.0x

Net Assets

$412 million

Net Leverage

3.9%

*Excludes 21% of portfolio holdings with zero or negative earnings as of 4/30/18.

Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100%, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.

Portfolio Composition


TOP 10 POSITIONS

% OF NET ASSETS

1.     Mesa Laboratories

1.9

2.     Orbotech

1.2

3.     SEACOR Marine Holdings

1.2

4.     Heritage-Crystal Clean

1.1

5.     Surmodics

1.1

6.     Major Drilling Group International

1.1

7.     Kadant

1.1

8.     FRP Holdings

1.1

9.     Virtu Financial Cl. A

0.9

10.  FARO Technologies

0.9


TOP 5 SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS

 1. Information Technology

21

 2. Industrials

20

 3. Financials

15

 4. Health Care

13

 5. Consumer Discretionary

12

Recent Developments
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.  

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

