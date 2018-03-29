Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of February 28, 2018

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Average weekly trading volume of approximately 604,915 shares
- Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience
|
Closing February 28, 2018
|
NAV
|
$ 10.30
|
MKT
|
$ 9.41
|
Total Return Performance
|
PERIODS ENDED February 28, 2018
|
NAV (%)
|
MKT (%)
|
One Month*
|
-4.19
|
-2.08
|
Year-To-Date*
|
-1.72
|
-0.32
|
One-Year
|
14.70
|
20.27
|
Three-Year Average Annual
|
8.20
|
9.08
|
Five-Year Average Annual
|
11.84
|
12.34
|
Ten-Year Average Annual
|
8.52
|
8.64
|
*Not annualized
|
Portfolio Diagnostics
|
Weighted Average Geometric Market Cap
|
$448 million
|
Weighted Average P/E Ratio
|
22.1*
|
Weighted Average P/B Ratio
|
1.9x
|
Net Assets
|
$403 million
|
Net Leverage
|
3.1%
|
*Excludes 21% of portfolio holdings with zero or negative earnings as of 2/28/18.
|
Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100%, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.
|
Portfolio Composition
|
TOP 10 POSITIONS
|
% OF NET ASSETS
|
1. Mesa Laboratories
|
1.5
|
2. Clarkson
|
1.3
|
3. Orbotech
|
1.2
|
4. Kadant
|
1.2
|
5. Major Drilling Group International
|
1.2
|
6. FARO Technologies
|
1.1
|
7. Heritage-Crystal Clean
|
1.1
|
8. Zafgen
|
1.0
|
9. FRP Holdings
|
1.0
|
10. QuinStreet
|
1.0
|
TOP 5 SECTORS
|
% OF NET ASSETS
|
1. Information Technology
|
22
|
2. Industrials
|
21
|
3. Financials
|
14
|
4. Health Care
|
14
|
5. Consumer Discretionary
|
13
Recent Developments
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.
Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com
An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-micro-cap-trust-nyse-rmt-as-of-february-28-2018-300621995.html
SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust
