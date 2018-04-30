Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of March 31, 2018

Closing March 31, 2018

NAV $ 10.35 MKT $ 9.36

Total Return Performance



PERIODS ENDED March 31, 2018 NAV (%) MKT (%) One Month* 2.39 1.35 Year-To-Date* 0.63 1.03 One-Year 15.64 20.54 Three-Year Average Annual 8.73 9.28 Five-Year Average Annual 11.36 11.75 Ten-Year Average Annual 9.03 9.01 *Not annualized





Portfolio Diagnostics

Weighted Average Geometric Market Cap $469 million Weighted Average P/E Ratio 23.9* Weighted Average P/B Ratio 2.0x Net Assets $408 million Net Leverage 3.8% *Excludes 21% of portfolio holdings with zero or negative earnings as of 3/31/18. Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100%, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.

Portfolio Composition





TOP 10 POSITIONS % OF NET ASSETS 1. Mesa Laboratories 1.5 2. Orbotech 1.3 3. Heritage-Crystal Clean 1.3 4. Surmodics 1.2 5. Major Drilling Group International 1.2 6. Kadant 1.2 7. Clarkson 1.1 8. FARO Technologies 1.1 9. FRP Holdings 1.1 10. Sun Hydraulics 1.0



TOP 5 SECTORS % OF NET ASSETS 1. Information Technology 22 2. Industrials 21 3. Financials 15 4. Health Care 14 5. Consumer Discretionary 12

Recent Developments

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-micro-cap-trust-nyse-rmt-as-of-march-31-2018-300639429.html

SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Related Links

http://www.roycefunds.com

