Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.54 Per Share

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) (the "Fund") has declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.54 per share on its Common Stock.  The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on December 24, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2025 (ex-dividend on December 11, 2025).  The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on December 18, 2025. 

The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on December 24, 2025 and for 2025 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of November 30, 2025

FUND

DISTRIBUTION
PER SHARE

NET INVESTMENT INCOME

NET REALIZED
SHORT-TERM GAINS

NET REALIZED
LONG-TERM GAINS

RETURN OF CAPITAL

RVT

$0.54

$0.0289 (5 %)

$0.1267 (24 %)

$0.3844 (71 %)

$0.00 (0 %)

Estimated Allocations for 2025 through November 30, 2025

FUND

DISTRIBUTION
PER SHARE

NET INVESTMENT
INCOME

NET REALIZED
SHORT-TERM GAINS

NET REALIZED
LONG-TERM GAINS

RETURN OF
CAPITAL

RVT

$1.42

$0.0759 (5 %)

$0.3332 (24 %)

$1.0109 (71 %)

$0.00 (0 %)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy.  The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund

Average Annual Total
Return (in relation to NAV
for the 5-year period
ending on 11/30/2025)1

Annualized Current
Distribution Rate (expressed
as a percentage of NAV as
of 11/30/2025)2

Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV for
the fiscal year through
11/30/2025)3

Cumulative fiscal year
Distribution Rate (as a
percentage of NAV as of
11/30/2025)4

RVT

9.66 %

11.85 %

13.69 %

7.79 %

1

Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total
Returns of the Fund for the five year period ended November 30, 2025. Annual NAV Total Return is the
percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.



2

Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2025.



3

Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2024 to November 30, 2025, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.



4

Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2025.

About Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc.

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (the "Fund") is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.  The Fund's primary investment goal is long-term capital growth.  The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies (i.e., those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution) under normal circumstances.

For further information on The Royce Fundssm, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

