Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of March 31, 2018

Closing Prices – March 31, 2018 NAV $17.11 MKT $15.56

Total Return Performance PERIODS ENDED March 31, 2018 NAV (%) MKT (%) One Month* 0.85 -0.08 Year-To-Date* -0.42 -1.99 One-Year 14.56 20.03 Three-Year Average Annual 11.12 11.85 Five-Year Average Annual 11.12 11.45 Ten-Year Average Annual 8.35 8.26 *Not Annualized

Portfolio Diagnostics

Weighted Average Geometric Mkt. Cap $1,831 million Weighted Average P/E Ratio 22.0* Weighted Average P/B Ratio 2.2x Net Assets $1,458 million Net Leverage 3.7% *The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings. Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100%, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.

Portfolio Composition



% OF NET ASSETS 1. FLIR Systems 2.1 2. HEICO Corp. 1.9 3. Ash Grove Cement 1.8 4. Quaker Chemical 1.3 5. Copart 1.3 6. Sun Hydraulics 1.3 7. Cognex Corp. 1.3 8. Reliance Steel & Aluminum 1.1 9. Clarkson 1.1 10. Coherent 1.0



TOP 5 SECTORS % OF NET ASSETS Industrials 32 Information Technology 21 Financials 15 Materials 10 Consumer Discretionary 9







Recent Developments

Royce Value Trust is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RVT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Its primary investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities primarily of small- and micro-cap companies.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRVTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

An investor in Royce Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

