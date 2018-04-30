Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of March 31, 2018

News provided by

Royce Value Trust

16:54 ET

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Oldest and largest small-cap closed-end fund
  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 1,400,000 shares
  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

Closing Prices – March 31, 2018

NAV

$17.11

MKT

$15.56

Total Return Performance

PERIODS ENDED March 31, 2018

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One Month*

0.85

-0.08

Year-To-Date*

-0.42

-1.99

One-Year

14.56

20.03

Three-Year Average Annual

11.12

11.85

Five-Year Average Annual

11.12

11.45

Ten-Year Average Annual

8.35

8.26

*Not Annualized

Portfolio Diagnostics

Weighted Average Geometric Mkt. Cap

$1,831 million

Weighted Average P/E Ratio

22.0*

Weighted Average P/B Ratio

2.2x

Net Assets

$1,458 million

Net Leverage

3.7%

*The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings.

Net leverage is the percentage, in excess of 100%, of the total value of equity type investments, divided by net assets.

Portfolio Composition

% OF NET ASSETS

1.     FLIR Systems

2.1

2.     HEICO Corp.

1.9

3.     Ash Grove Cement

1.8

4.     Quaker Chemical

1.3

5.     Copart

1.3

6.     Sun Hydraulics

1.3

7.     Cognex Corp.

1.3

8.     Reliance Steel & Aluminum

1.1

9.     Clarkson

1.1

10.  Coherent

1.0


TOP 5 SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS

Industrials

32

Information Technology

21

Financials

15

Materials

10

Consumer Discretionary

9



Recent Developments
Royce Value Trust is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RVT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Its primary investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities primarily of small- and micro-cap companies.

 Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRVTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

An investor in Royce Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-value-trust-nyse-rvt-as-of-march-31-2018-300639437.html

SOURCE Royce Value Trust

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 16:35 ET Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of February 28, 2018

Feb 27, 2018, 14:52 ET Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of January 31, 2018

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of March 31, 2018

News provided by

Royce Value Trust

16:54 ET