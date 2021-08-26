ROYDAN Enterprises, Ltd. Ushers in a New Era

Transitioning the company to an employee-owned model will bring long-term stability to the organization through a carefully crafted succession plan. While current customers will stay on the proprietary software platform they have used for decades, the Roydan team will continue to innovate and further develop the platform for decades to come. Roydan strongly believes that its employee-owners can leverage this opportunity to take the company to the next level and allow them to take their superior customer service to new heights.

A celebration was held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Roydan's corporate headquarters to mark this momentous occasion. A number of special guests were present, including Manitowoc mayor Justin Nickels.

Dan Hornung thanked the team for their contributions over the past 41 years and told them to take this as an opportunity to grow and invest in the future. "Today, we are here to celebrate the opportunities that each of the employees at Roydan has to create a bright future together."

"Our transition to employee ownership demonstrates our commitment to our customers, the community, and the amazing team of employees that make it happen each and every day," said Dan Hornung. "Keeping the company local is important not only to the community, but also to our employees and our loyal customers." To signify Roydan's long history of community support, they invited Hope House of Manitowoc County and Painting Pathways to join the event and celebrate a donation that was made to each organization in support of their local efforts.

About Roydan

Roydan is a debt collection software company that was founded by Dan Hornung in 1980. They offer a full suite of fully integrated debt collection tools for agencies, designed to work together in real-time for maximum efficiency and with the end user in mind. The company was converted into an employee-owned organization in 2021.

www.roydan.com

SOURCE Roydan Enterprises Ltd

Related Links

https://www.roydan.com

