Royole Corporation to Present New, Advanced, Flexible Display Research Findings at SID's Display Week

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the global leader in the flexible technology industry, will present five technical papers during the 2020 Display Week Symposium. Organized by The Society for Information Display (SID) and taking place online from August 3-7, this virtual event features presentations from those at the cutting edge of display technologies and is the perfect platform for Royole to share their most significant recent findings.

SID has proved its importance to the industry numerous times and is influential for those at the forefront of the display field. This year, Display Week 2020 will host its first all-virtual event, bringing together the brightest minds in the display industry to provide insight into the latest advancements, showcasing new technologies and products that will be released in the next few years as well as giving a prominent platform for those making great strides in their respective fields of work.

Royole specializes in the creation of fully flexible displays and sensors and is presenting five separate research papers from the different areas of focus of the company, as well as exploring the impact that this research will have on the future of this field of work. These papers reflect the influence that Royole has in the industry and the company's role in continuing to push the boundaries of flexible technology. The company behind the world's first foldable smartphone with a flexible display when FlexPai was launched in 2018, Royole has built its reputation for bringing a unique approach to the world of foldable smartphones as well as innovative progression within flexible displays.

"Royole is a recognized innovator in flexible display technology," said Sri Peruvemba, Chair of Marketing for SID. "Their technical papers are quite timely and will be of considerable interest to Display Week attendees."

R&D is central to Royole's success and its world-leading products, such as FlexPai, RoTree (artistic tree with fully flexible displays), Royole Moon (3D mobile theater), Flexible Wearables Combo (T-shirt and top hat with fully flexible displays), as well as various other products are built on the foundations of this pioneering research. OLED driving has evolved recently due to the demand for new product features. Royole's first presented paper explores the Complementary Low-temperature Poly-Crystalline Silicon and Oxide (LTPO) technology, pixel circuits and integrated gate drivers for AMOLED displays supporting variable refresh rates. The second paper discusses the compact modeling of independent dual-gate TFTs and OLED for display panel circuit simulations. It presents a universal and comprehensive compact model for three and four-terminal thin-film transistors (TFTs). The DC and AC behaviors of TFTs with independent bottom gate or light shield layer are modeled.

With applications of flexible displays ever-expanding, in its third paper, Royole has researched the general advancements in the development of flexible AMOLED displays and the possible innovations of the future, including module materials, power performance trade-offs, etc. Looking more deeply into the new form factors, the fourth technical paper investigates the mechanical effects of flexible displays. A series of finite element analysis (FEA) models have been established to study the mechanical effects in a flexible AMOLED display module, in scenarios of outward folding, rolling and ball drop, etc. Analysis is conducted to verify the validity of such models. Touch architecture and performance remain to be a challenging topic. Looking into this, the final paper from Royole focuses on the scalability of on-cell touch (OCT) for flexible AMOLEDs. OCT is an enabling technology for integrating the touch sensor on an AMOLED display. The modeling of OCT at a full-panel, end-to-end level is critical as it provides guidelines for process integration, sensor pattern and display panel design, as well as driving system design.

