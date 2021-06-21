Royole launches RoKit, the world's first open platform flexible electronics development kit

"With RoKit, every industry can imagine and design with flexibility in mind, unfolding new possibilities for creators and accelerating the development of flexible solutions in all walks of life," said Dr. Bill Liu, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Royole.

RoKit kit adopts modular design, packaging everything needed to develop flexible solutions into an anti-static aluminum alloy briefcase providing protection and convenience for transporting the device.

The kit includes:

Royole's 3 rd Generation Cicada Wing fully flexible display module

Generation Cicada Wing fully flexible display module Royole's proprietary fully flexible sensor module

Android 10 system development motherboard

Accessories box with accompanying wires and expansion boards

As a pioneer and the global leader in flexible electronics, Royole welcomes the responsibility of fostering the growth of a strong flexible ecosystem that encourages all industries to explore the unique advantages of this technology.

About Royole Corporation

Royole Corporation is the global leader in flexible technology solutions, revolutionizing the way people experience and interact with the world. Royole's end-to-end proprietary technologies span fully flexible displays and sensors, delivering next-generation enterprise and consumer experiences that transform the way people live, work and engage with technology.

Since its inception, Royole has achieved multiple industry milestones, including developing the world's thinnest, full-color fully flexible display, the world's first mass production facility for fully flexible displays, and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with flexible display brought to market, FlexPai®.

Founded in 2012, Royole Corporation has offices in Shenzhen, Beijing, Hong Kong, Japan, California and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit: www.global.royole.com.

