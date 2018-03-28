Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun

"Spring break is meant for relaxing, kicking back, and getting away from the rigors of school work," stated Dr. Bill Liu, Royole Founder and CEO. "Whether staying around home or heading to a tropical destination, our innovative Moon 3D Mobile Theater, with its groundbreaking technology and unequaled cinematic experience, makes an ideal Spring Break companion. And with the inclusion of our Royole Lounge app and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment content, Moon enthusiasts can select from scores of their favorite film titles, and enjoy HD and 3D movies straight out of the box."

The Moon 3D Mobile Theater combines two Full-HD 1080p AMOLED displays at over 3000ppi resolution that simulate a giant curved screen with stereoscopic 3D, and hi-fidelity active noise-cancelling headphones. The combination delivers cinematic movie-watching and immersive gaming experiences anywhere the wearer desires – whether sitting on the beach, in an airplane or terminal, or mom and dad's basement.

Moon's patented foldable design (the world's first in a headset), ultra-soft headphone covers, and premium breathable eye cover ensure comfort, even after long periods of continuous use. Its advanced- optics design allow most eye glass wearers to use Moon without their lenses. It is packed with ergonomic features to avoid eye fatigue and dizziness and provide hours of wearing comfort.

The proprietary Moon OS utilizes Royole's patented flexible electronics technologies. Embedded in the right ear pad, Royole's flexible sensors provide users full control of menu navigation while eliminating the need for an external controller. 32GB of internal storage makes Moon truly mobile. Movies, videos, and images can be saved directly onto the Moon Box and when fully charged, can play media for up to five hours.

Moon is capable of sourcing movies from smartphones, gaming consoles, and PCs, as well as accessing content from nearly any internet-based service, such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more. It also can enhance gaming experiences on popular platforms, including PlayStation, Wii, Xbox, and others. Moon uses HDMI and Wi-Fi, and is compatible with popular video and audio formats. With 2D/3D format auto-detection, the user experiences content the way it was designed to be enjoyed.

Pricing and Availability

The Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater is available at amazon.com as well as select retail locations across the country. It has an MSRP of $799.99. The unit is available in three meant-for Spring Break colors: black, white, and gold.

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible display and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), and the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technology innovations and fast growth. Holding over 1600 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, and, mass production and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has built a new 1.1-million-square-foot flexible display production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of USD $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

©2018 Royole Corp. All rights reserved.

