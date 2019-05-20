Royole partners with Louis Vuitton to invent Canvas of the Future

Louis Vuitton's appropriately named "Canvas of the Future" range includes three iconic leather bags featuring Royole's patented flexible displays and flexible sensors, so users can show custom images and videos as well as controlling the displays using the flexible touchscreen interface.

The ground-breaking new range took over two years to produce. Created using innovative solutions from Royole, Canvas of the Future features several flexible digital screens that allow for instant and infinite personalisation.

Royole recently hit the headlines by launching the world's first commercially available foldable smartphone, FlexPai. Today, Royole has more than 2,000 employees from over 20 countries and regions. It has more than 3,000 core technology intellectual property rights at home and abroad, including a number of patents for products such as handbags with fully flexible displays.

Dr. Bill Liu, Royole founder and CEO of Royole, said: "We are delighted to announce this new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, a legendary brand which we have always admired. Canvas of the Future shows how flexible displays and sensors are becoming embedded in our visions of the future in many different sectors. Louis Vuitton has done a fantastic job in incorporating our innovative technology into their elegant, iconic designs."

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people perceive and interact with the world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible displays and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016), the first smart writing pad, RoWrite, based on flexible sensors (2017), the volume production of Royole's quasi-G6 mass production campus for fully flexible displays (2018), and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with a fully flexible display, FlexPai (2018).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technological innovations and fast growth. Holding over 3000 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, mass production, and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has begun producing fully flexible displays in volume from its 4.5-million-square-feet quasi-G6 mass production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of $1.7B, since 2018. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Breda, The Netherlands, London, England, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

ABOUT LOUIS VUITTON

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine "Art of Travel" through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton's commitment to fine craftsmanship.

